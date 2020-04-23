In an effort to mitigate the city fiscal shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain social distancing mandates, Mayor de Blasio announced April 16 that outdoor pools, and potentially beaches, will be closed for the summer season.
As part of the mayor’s $89.3 billion executive budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, city outdoor pools, such as the Fisher Pool in East Elmhurst and the Fort Totten Pool in Bayside, will remain closed from late June to Labor Day in an effort to preserve $12 million that will be redirected to fund life-saving measures.
Hundreds of other cuts across multiple jurisdictions, such as reducing highway cleaning, canceling the Department of Education’s upcoming Summer School’s Out New York City program and implementing a hiring freeze across multiple agencies, make up much of the plan, which would reduce spending compared to the FY 20 budget adopted in June 2019 by 3.7 percent.
“What we will do no matter what, no matter what, is protect New Yorkers’ health, protect your safety, make sure there’s food on your table, make sure there’s a roof over your head. That’s what we will do no matter what is thrown at us,” de Blasio said at a press conference following the budget plan’s release. “A budget is a statement of values. Our values are clear, we’re here to protect people, and we will do so.”
“Pools are not in the city budget,” de Blasio said the next day as a guest on WNYC. “One, because we don’t have any money. Two, because pools mean people gathering in a small space and we did not feel we could do that safely for anything we could project.”
While beaches have not yet been closed, de Blasio said there is potential that they may be because they attract large crowds that would offset social distancing efforts, referring to the crowded Coney Island beaches, which see “hundreds of thousands of people packed together tightly,” as an example.
“Beaches — I’ve said we are not able to open them when they would be, which is Memorial Day, which is very soon,” he continued. “I don’t see any time soon being able to have large numbers of people on the beaches like normal, but I have not said that that’s ruled out for the whole summer. I’ve simply said we’re not in a position to open them on schedule.”
City Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) disagrees with the mayor’s decision to close the 53 city outdoor pools, seven of which are located in Queens, especially combined with his choice to temporarily suspend the Summer Youth Employment Program, which would idealistically preserve $124 million in funding for the fiscal year.
“I think it’s a bit premature to close pools for the entire summer,” said Holden, who serves as a member of the City Council Parks Committee. “The mayor seems to be overcompensating for his horrible decisions last month like keeping public schools open way too long during a deadly pandemic. This coupled with eliminating the SYEP will have a devastating effect on our young people in July and August.”
Holden’s Parks Committee colleague Eric Ulrich (D-Ozone Park) told the Chronicle that keeping beaches closed beyond their delayed opening would only pose further challenges for the community.
“New York City is facing an unprecedented fiscal challenge. Spending cuts are inevitable, but the city must find a way to open beaches — even if it’s just on a part-time basis,” he said. “A full beach closure would be devastating to our local economy and difficult to enforce.”
Parks Committee Chairperson Peter Koo (D-Flushing) further expressed concern for cutting funds for city parks, which he said are already underfunded to being with.
“New Yorkers are going to be looking for someplace to go when we emerge from lockdown. That will be our local parks, so we are focused on maintaining funding for the essential workers responsible for the safety, maintenance and upkeep of the parks that have provided the only refuge for New Yorkers these last weeks,” Koo told the Chronicle. “Even in more financially secure times, parks are historically underfunded, so we need to make sure we protect our essential workers responsible for keeping our parks up and running.”
