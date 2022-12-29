Mayor Adams ran for office in both the Democratic primary and general election on a tough-on-crime platform; and with his first year in office drawing to a close, he claimed some significant victories in a press conference on Dec. 21.
Adams, in a transcript of his speech, said New York City still is the safest big city in America.
“Murders are down by double digits this year, and, more recently, major crimes are down on both the streets and the subways,” he said. “We knew these changes wouldn’t happen overnight, but, every day, we continue to dam the many rivers that feed the sea of violence in our city ...”
Back in January, Adams introduced his Blueprint to End Gun Violence days after Police Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were fatally shot in Harlem. In last week’s press conference he provided impressive statistics on gun enforcement.
He said nearly 7,000 guns had been seized by the NYPD in 2022, and that gun arrests were at a 27-year high. He also noted a 17.5 percent drop in shootings and a 16.5 percent reduction in the number of shooting victims.
Last January and February, the Chronicle published a series on Adams’ gun blueprint, along with analysis from law enforcement professionals and those with expertise on the political hurdles the new mayor faced in both City Hall and Albany.
Some of those same experts this week gave their views on how Adams has done in the following 10 months.
Professor Joseph Giacalone of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice is a retired NYPD detective sergeant and former commander of the Bronx Cold Case Squad. He gave Adams’ effort on guns a positive review. He cited the return of the NYPD’s plainclothes anti-crime units — discontinued under Mayor Bill de Blasio — and subway deployments.
“Just look at the numbers, the numbers that don’t lie,” Giacalone said. “People say you can fudge numbers, but it’s very hard to fudge murders and shootings. Homicides, you have hospitals reporting them to the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. The Medical Examiner has to keep lists, so you cannot hide bodies. And everyone who walks into a hospital with a gunshot wound, by law that’s an automatic notification to the police. You can’t hide these things.” The anti-crime units, he said, have proven their value.
“Murders are down, shootings are down. Cops deter crime,” Giacalone said. “If they aren’t being prosecuted, that’s one thing. But the guns are coming off the street. We have near-record gun seizures.”
De Blasio disbanded the anti-crime units citing, among other things, abnormally high instances of civilian complaints.
Speaking with the Chronicle back in February, Michael Krasner, a professor emeritus of political science at Queens College and co-director of the school’s Taft Institute for Government, had concerns about some of Adams’ plans, particularly with things like re-introducing the plainclothes units.
“I’m still rather skeptical,” he said Monday. He said the units appear to have seized only a fraction of the gun totals being touted by the mayor and the NYPD. He also believes the continued focus on crime may have played a role this November in Gov. Hochul’s uncomfortably close six-point victory over former Congressman Lee Zeldin, whose campaign themes sometimes varied very little from Adams’ statements.
Brian Browne, a political science professor at St. John’s University who serves as the school’s executive director for university relations and assistant vice president for government relations, told the Chronicle that Adams has signaled, supported and funded several good initiatives, but that major reforms have been limited, resulting in “pros and cons and allies and enemies.”
He said Adams’ no-nonsense talk on crime is consistent with what got him elected. Like Krasner, he said that was not without consequences.
“By keeping crime on the front burner, Mayor Adams has fueled the narrative that NYC is unsafe,” Browne said in an email. “So much that the ‘NYC is unsafe’ idea helped strengthen Republicans running in nearby Nassau County [congressional] seats.”
Browne, who gave Adams a grade of B for the first year, pointed out that other major crime categories combined skyrocketed by just under 23 percent as of CompStat numbers through Dec. 25.
Giacalone, who gave Adams an A-minus, said that actually could provide an opportunity for the mayor in 2023.
“If he can bring those numbers down, especially the grand larcenies, he can be in a very good position on crime,” Giacalone said. He said the reason Adams did not get an A grade was the delay in launching the police surge into the subways. Even with the state picking up much of the initial tab for the surge, Giacalone said the required overtime will be expensive.
“When the defund-the-police crowd gets the bill for this, they’ll be screaming from here to City Hall,” he said.
Much of Adams’ remaining crime agenda is dependent on cooperation from the state. Krasner said Hochul has not really shown her cards yet vis-a-vis how much she is willing to confront the state Assembly and Senate on things like bail reforms and other measures. Both have veto-proof Democratic majorities with powerful progressive caucuses, and, Browne believes, a “limited” appetite for revisiting the issues.
Krasner did say if Hochul wants to exercise leverage with the Legislature on crime or anything else, the upcoming budget negotiations are her best chance.
“The state’s constitution gives the governor a very strong hand in the budget process,” Krasner said.
