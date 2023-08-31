The plan to close Rikers Island for four smaller borough-based jails in Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx continues to be a topic of concern for Mayor Adams.
Since Adams took office in January 2022, he has brought into question if shutting down the city’s largest jail in the next four years is the right choice, and he continued to cast doubt on the initiative at the New York Law School on Tuesday morning.
“It was flawed from the beginning” Adams said during his visit at the school, according to multiple reports.
The mayor also noted the exorbitant cost to close the 413-acre complex, which the City Council would like to transform into an energy hub, to erect the smaller jails, including one in Kew Gardens.
“Everyone created this ideal environment, and now we’re stuck with something that started at one price tag, and now it has ballooned beyond belief,” he added.
The project is estimated to cost the city $8.7 billion, but none of the newer facilities are expected to be completed by the 2027 deadline and the prison population has been increasing during his tenure. The jail complex has more than 6,000 detainees per month, which is approximately 1,000 more since he took office, and the borough-based jails are projected to hold somewhere between 3,300 to 4,200 once built, reported the Queens Daily Eagle with data from the Department of Correction.
A spokesperson for the City Council said via email that the law is clear and Rikers must close by 2027.
“The Council remains committed to ensuring the City adheres to its legal mandate,” said the spokesperson. “The responsibility of every mayoral administration is to implement the laws and the plan to close Rikers is no different. The mayor is correct that the population on Rikers is too large and unnecessarily, because roughly half of those detained have a mental health diagnosis and could be better served elsewhere.”
The Mental Health Roadmap was passed earlier this year by the City Council and the legislation includes Intro 1021-A, which would require the mayor to establish four new crisis respite centers to provide the mentally ill increased access to community-based, peer-run facilities that are alternatives to hospitalization.
Intro. 1022-A would require five new clubhouses, which are community-based facilities designed to support people with serious mental illness by providing wraparound services and opportunities for social connection.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) shares the mayor’s concerns with closing Rikers Island.
“The left’s religious movement to closing Rikers is not a viable solution; my proposed legislation to renovate the island offers the pragmatic path forward that resonates with the concerns of New Yorkers,” Holden said via email.
Holden introduced the Committee on Criminal Justice bill last year to create a commission to examine the cost of renovating jail facilities on Rikers Island. If it were enacted, the commission would be required to issue a report of its findings.
During Adams tenure, 27 people have died at Rikers Island and 43 have since 2021, according to the Queens Daily Eagle. Many of the deaths have been blamed in part on poor conditions at the jail complex.
During an off-topic section of a faith-related press conference that was held later that evening Adams said, “How do we come up with a plan that gets the reform we are looking for and the safety we are looking for?”
