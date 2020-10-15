A Rego Park church had been known to serve as many as 1,200 attendees at some Sunday Masses before the pandemic, but can now allow no more than 10 people inside the building at a time.
“Obviously there are health concerns, but we were following the protocols,” said the Rev. Thomas Pettei of Our Lady of the Angelus, a Roman Catholic church that lies in the red zone of the central Queens COVID-19 cluster and whose more typical attendance averaged 400 patrons. “It’s like when one kid in the class is acting up and you’re punishing the whole neighborhood. We were following the rules and we were safe.”
Parts of Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Kew Gardens Hills were reporting increases of coronavirus cases, prompting Gov. Cuomo to shut down the neighborhoods in an effort to contain the spread. His Oct. 6 plan divides areas into zones which delineate the severity of case reports. The red zone represents the cluster itself and requires the shutdown of nonessential businesses, restricts restaurants to takeout service only, prohibits any type of mass gathering and limits houses of worship to a 10-person maximum.
In order to comply with the new limitations, Our Lady of the Angelus shut its doors for public Mass until further notice, though it will remain open to 10 people at a time for silent prayer from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Pettei said that many Angelus worshippers were unaware of the change and showed up for Sunday Mass Oct. 11 only to be turned away.
“People were very disappointed when they found out,” he said. “They count on their church.”
In the weeks leading up to Cuomo’s cluster initiative, Our Lady of the Angelus was only permitted to let 25 percent of its capacity inside for service. The staff set up an overflow room where the service was being livestreamed in the case that more than 120 worshippers showed up, but Pettei said it was rarely used.
In addition to adhering to the social distancing guidelines, the church had implemented a few additional precautionary measures of its own, including installing a Plexiglas divider for confession and sanitizing shared objects regularly.
In an effort to bring service into the homes of those who can’t be there physically, Our Lady of the Angelus has been livestreaming Mass every day since the pandemic began and will continue to do so.
“But of course being [at home] doesn’t build community where they can be together and pray together,” said Pettei. “It’s hard ... many people are upset.”
