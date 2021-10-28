On June 4, 1944, Maspeth native Stanley Wdowiak and two of his shipmates from the destroyer USS Pillsbury stormed a surfaced German U-boat in the Atlantic Ocean with no knowledge of what they might encounter, and no guarantee that they would come back.
The small raid netted the U.S. Navy a pair of German encryption machines, code books, reams of intelligence and the intact U-505. It resulted in Wdowiak, who passed away in 1988, receiving the Navy Cross, the second-highest honor a sailor can receive.
He will be honored again on Saturday, Nov. 6, when the plaza at the intersection of Grand and Flushing avenues in Maspeth is renamed in his honor.
The event will take place at 11 a.m., sponsored by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and the American Legion’s Kowalinski Post. Members of Wdowiak’s family will be present, as will representatives of Maspeth Federal Savings and the Maspeth Lions and Kiwanis clubs.
Though they met no armed resistance onboard — the crew had abandoned the sub — Wdowiak and the others still had to race to close valves and disconnect explosive charges designed to sink the U-boat before it took all three of them to the bottom of the Atlantic.
Their work allowed U-505 to be towed to Bermuda where it was examined by Naval Intelligence. The sub now is on permanent display at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry.
