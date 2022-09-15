Patriotism and remembrance abounded as Maspeth’s 21st annual 9/11 memorial ceremony was held last Saturday at Memorial Park at 69th Street and Grand Avenue.
Above, family members place a flag at the memorial as their loved one’s name is called. At center, area veterans salute those who were lost that day and in days since.
Below them, the monument at the conclusion of the ceremony, with a wreath commemorating the 19 firefighters of Squad 288 and HazMat 1 who were killed, their firehouse a 30-second stroll from the monument.
At top right, a dove is released as bugler John Christ plays taps.
The St. Stan’s Players, right, concluded the ceremony with a rendition of “God Bless America.”
