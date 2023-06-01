Maspeth’s annual Memorial Day parade paid tribute to America’s fallen heroes. But concluding ceremonies at Maspeth Memorial Park also recognized young leaders in the community.
In the top row, left, marchers on Grand Avenue in period dress pay tribute to those who fought and died for the country’s independence. Next to them a Navy sailor and a U.S. Marine from the ship USS Wasp lay a wreath for those lost in 9/11 in Maspeth Memorial Park, while at right, doves are released.
The second row, left, Grand Marshals Paul Feddern and Madeline LaFuace greet the crowd. Next to them, Rose Regula, left, Franchesca DaSilva, Braden McIntire, Alexis Martinez, Jamie Knapp, Andy Balderas and Raymone Cole were honored as future leaders. At right, the DSNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums march toward Memorial Park.
In the third row, organizers honored Oisin Haran, Aidan Haran and Massimo Accrado of Boy Scout Troop 45 for attaining the rank of Eagle Scouts. The parade saw contingents from Maspeth Federal Savings bank and Haspel-Staab WFW Post 551. At right, Diane Lichvarik prepares to lay a wreath honoring Gold Star mothers who have lost a child in military service.
At right, cadets from Aviation High School in Long Island City carry the colors. Next to them, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 remember their friends who never came home.
— Michael Gannon
