“We should not be rewarding city workers who are found to have been corrupt with a golden parachute. Taxpayers deserve better.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) was responding on Twitter to a New York Post story reporting that Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir, the former principal at Maspeth High School, will remain on the city’s payroll at more than $187,000 until retirement despite findings of massive and prevalent academic fraud taking place during his tenure.
Abdul-Mutakabbir was temporarily relieved of his duties as principal last July. Investigations have found that his administration had a “no failure” policy that included teachers helping students with answers on Regents exams, artificial grade inflation and awarding students credit for classes not attended or in some cases not even held.
Troubled students were offered early graduation to move them on, and the school boasted a 98 percent graduation rate.
Parents and teachers called it “the Maspeth Minimum.”
Holden first went public with those allegations and others back in 2019 after sitting down with parents and school whistleblowers.
He has told the Chronicle on multiple occasions that he felt forced to go public only after bringing the problems to the personal attention of former Mayor Bill de Blasio and then-Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and allegedly having his concerns ignored.
Mutakabbir was suspended without pay between last July 8 and Feb. 1 while his case made its way through channels. He has been assigned to the Absent Teacher Reserve Pool as a principal and still will receive all contractual raises and benefits.
Department of Education officials declined multiple requests to speak on the phone for this story. The DOE released two statements that did not specifically address most of the questions requested in an email, including a request for comment as to how the public, students or bad actors within the school system can take threats of discipline seriously.
“I cannot comment on individual cases,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks, who took over in January.
“When I see evidence of egregious actions amongst a small number of individuals in our schools, we will move aggressively and expeditiously to remove those people from our schools and payroll permanently,” he said. “We seek the best outcome for students and taxpayers, but we do not control the ultimate outcome of these cases.”
“We hold our educators and school leaders to high ethical standards, and when allegations were made about staff at Maspeth we reported them for investigation,” said DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer.
“As with any complex disciplinary case, it is critical that we not make public statements that prejudice the remaining cases, which can lead to undesired outcomes,” Styer added. “Two trials are ongoing, two cases have been settled, and two others were withdrawn or dismissed.”
Matters against two Maspeth High teachers accused along with Mutakabbir remain open. Two had charges withdrawn or dismissed by an arbitrator. Another has been reassigned to an unspecified office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.