A 17-year-old boy was wounded in one arm Wednesday afternoon in a shooting incident across the street from Maspeth High School.
According to the NYPD, the shooting took place at approximately 1:40 p.m. in front of 74-02 Grand Ave., which is across the street from the school to the south.
The boy ran into the school and was taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.
Speaking just after 5 p.m. police said two males had been taken into custody but that no arrests had been made.
The NYPD’s School Safety Unit tweeted immediately that the school was placed on lockdown, requiring everyone in the building at 54-40 74 St. to remain inside. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 3 p.m. and all staff and students were permitted to leave the building.
The New York Post reported that both the shooter and victim are students at the school. Multiple reports state the victim is the son of a police officer and that there had been previous trouble between him and the shooter.
— Michael Gannon
