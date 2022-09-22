Thomas Abbey of Maspeth, far right, served as a pilot in World War I before beginning a 13-year career as a motorcycle patrolman with the NYPD.
But when his country called again in World War II he went, training pilots and flying missions. He was killed on a rescue mission in 1943.
On Sept. 17, the city, on legislation introduced by Councilman Bob Holden, co-named the corner of 82nd Place at 64th Road in his honor, following a ceremony at his grave in St. John Cemetery in Middle Village, above. Above right, an NYPD honor guard at its post by the new street sign.
At top right, police officers in attendance included members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s motorcycle unit and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch. Near right is Inspector Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the NYPD Highway Patrol.
