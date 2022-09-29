Maspeth Federal Savings has been doing a lot in the community to mark its 75th anniversary, including a car giveaway, volunteer and charity work.
But add those to dozens of regular community functions, like sponsorships of parades, concerts, movie nights and the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony — 19 firefighters assigned to the station around the corner from its main office gave their lives in the South Tower — and bank President and CEO Thomas Rudzewick hopes people see one thing .
“It’s about the community,” he said in an interview last week.
Maspeth in 1947 wasn’t quite New York City as it exists today, and certainly wasn’t the suburbs either.
But the people living there knew it was a unique kind of neighborhood.
“They were unsure of how to help growth,” said Rudzewick. “You had farmland surrounding Maspeth. [The neighborhood] was growing by leaps and bounds.”
Young GIs had come home from World War II and wanted to put down roots with their families. Alexander Frontera, a high-profile political and financial figure in the city, wanted to start a neighborhood bank — with an emphasis on “neighborhood.”
“Al reached out to the community leaders, the Lions Club, Kiwanis and gathered them together ... They pooled some money and applied for a charter for a savings and loan association. They began taking deposits.”
The bank was born of and grew with the community and its families. It now has $2.2 billion in assets.
“I’m glad and proud to say our mission has never changed,” Rudzewick said. “The difference between us and others is that we are a mutual bank, owned by our depositors. If you want a loan to buy a car, or to send your child to college, we don’t do that.”
But he did say the bank often can work with a homeowner and examine things like equity to refinance an existing loan in such a way that the money could be more easily available to a prospective borrower.
Of course, he acknowledges, even the head of a community bank has to pay attention to the same things as people such as Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in terms of the economy and actions by the White House, Congress, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department.
“I go to Washington three times a year to meet with our Congressional delegation,” Rudzewick said. And he echoed concerns about things like cryptocurrency that he watched Dimon speak with Congress about the day before.
It’s unlikely, however, that Dimon regularly is responsible for a community carnival — like the first Smile on Maspeth Day in three years — that drew a massive crowd on Sept. 18.
“We had a waiting list of volunteers,” Rudzewick said of bank personnel, revisiting the community and family themes.
His own father, Kenneth, spent his career at the bank, working his way up from teller to president and CEO, serving in the latter post from 1999 to 2016. Thomas didn’t join until 2020, and was chosen to take his father’s place.
Rudzewick said service has been has family’s calling since his grandparents came to Maspeth from Brooklyn. He added that community banking, for aforementioned reasons and others, still is a service profession in its own right.
“I love banking,” he said. “My uniform is different. I wear a suit and a tie. My grandfather wore a fireman’s helmet and coat. So did my brother. Everyone in my family are firefighters, cops and nurses.”
When speaking of the bank’s assets earlier in the interview, Rudzewick mentioned some $700 million in capital.
“Our rainy day fund,” he said.
The rain came with a biblical vengeance on March 22, 2020.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo put all nonessential activity throughout the state on pause with the Covid-19 epidemic. The bank now was in uncharted waters. But three days earlier, the board had crafted a forbearance program.
“We were ready to respond,” Rudzewick said. “Somebody would call and say, ‘I know it’s the 15th and my payment is due, but I have to go to the hospital with my husband or grandfather or one of my children.’ We told them, ‘Go to the hospital.’” Some 1,000 clients were able to arrange to adjust or temporarily defer their payments until the storm passed.
Even with the technology, the apps and ability to deposit checks from one’s living room, Rudzweick points to a sign that the founders of Maspeth Federal still would recognize banking today.
“I think they would have made the same decisions we did.” And he sees the founders’ vision every day.
“What I see from my desk, when I look out the window, I see Grand Avenue,” he said. “I see the history of this community, the special things that we still have. I see shoppers. I see everything this community represents.”
