A sixth Women’s Health Empowerment Symposium was held virtually over the weekend to address whether people should still wear masks as Covid infection rates in New York City drop.
The March 26 event was sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), York College, the Healthcare Education Project and The Links Incorporated and moderated by community health advocate Simone-Marie Meeks. It featured guest panelists Drs. Alicia Massop-Flowers, a general pediatrician with a practice in Springfield Gardens, and Simbo Ige, the assistant commissioner of the Bureau of Health Equity Capacity Building at the city Department of Health.
“Dr. Flowers was one of the first people to provide an opportunity to get the Covid-19 injection and doing the testing in our community,” said Comrie. “Dr. Ige is a groundbreaking woman doing positive things.”
It’s important to spread knowledge and not conspiracy theories, said Flowers, who joined the panel to educate the Southeast Queens community about the coronavirus.
“I’ve been working hard to level the playing field by making sure that people of color have access to healthcare, whether it be testing or a vaccine. That is what I’ve been doing in addition to general pediatrics,” said Flowers.
Ige says that her work is to look out for communities that are often left out at the planning and decision-making stages when it comes to healthcare to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to information to stay healthy.
“Not everyone has the information and the resources they need to stay safe from Covid,” said Ige, who has gone beyond the healthcare system by reaching out to faith and family organizations. “My role is to ensure health equity.”
Despite infections having trended downward in the city and nationwide, Flowers said people should still wear a mask.
“The mask helps us prevent from getting sick with viruses — not just Covid,” said Flowers, who also has practices in the Bronx and Manhattan. “Basically, from the Northeast from September to June is respiratory season in New York City and the Northeast ... During this time, you are more susceptible to having viruses.”
To decrease the rate of transmission, masks are very beneficial because a lot of people are asymptomatic, said the pediatrician.
“If you are not having symptoms, you are not going to know that you are contagious and transmit this virus to other people,” said Flowers. “The masks shields us from the respiratory droplets from the SARS virus and the Covid-19 virus from entering the respiratory centers of the body — the nose, the mouth and the eyes.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics is strongly advocating that children 2 years and older should remain masked, added Flowers.
“This is the age group, especially when children are under 6 and 5 years of age [they] are likelier to transmit,” said Flowers. “For those of us who have children or work with children, we know they are little germ magnets ... The transmission rate with children can be at a higher rate.”
As a pediatrician, Flowers said that children are tolerating masks well.
“Adults in general are projecting their own feelings on children,” added Flowers.
Ige did not fully agree with Flowers on wearing masks all the time.
“It is true that scientists have been changing their minds over this pandemic, but it is important to understand that science is a human enterprise that aspires to rigor,” said Ige. “That means that we must test and evaluate all evidence to know what actually truly works ... new information is discovered every day continuously.”
During the virtual symposium, Ige presented a slideshow that showed that the virus was at a low peak, and therefore, masks could be optional.
“The debate is, that after asking people to wear a mask for two years can we give people a respite without having a major disaster — the answer is yes we can,” said Ige. “We can relax the guidelines because we have over 90 percent of the city vaccinated. We have no transmission at this time. There is an imbalance of the mental health toll of all of these restrictions for so long. There is a psychological balance for having a break from it all for a little time.”
People can take off their masks in the company of people who are vaccinated, said Ige.
“As cases rise, we might have to tighten the restrictions again, but we feel there is a value in taking a break now that cases are low,” added Ige, who is also the branch chief of community engagement for her agency.
Flowers agreed that in circumstances when people are aware that everyone in a group indoors or outdoors is vaccinated mask wearing could be relaxed, but if an individual doesn’t know for sure it would be wise to wear one.
“What concerns me right now is that there is an uptick,” Flowers said of the virus. “The transmission rate is not very high at this time, but there is a subvariant Omicron virus, which is on the rise in New York City and New Jersey. We have to be aware of the fact that this is a fluid process.”
The Covid-19 subvariant has spread across America, becoming more contagious than the Omicron variant itself, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, nearly 55 percent of infections nationwide are from the subvariant. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot of the Moderna and the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on March 29 for people 50 and older or who are immunocompromised.
If the rate of infection for Covid-19 goes from its current low levels in the city to a medium level, Ige told Comrie and people in the symposium that there is an NYC Covid alert system that people can check to become aware of any major coronavirus changes or subscribe to Notify NYC for a text message alert.
