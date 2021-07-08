Masks will continue to be required at Queens Public Libraries until further notice, the organization told the Chronicle July 6.
The QPL had intended to make masks optional for vaccinated individuals that very day, but reverted its protocols and made face coverings mandatory for all regardless of vaccination status.
“The Library had planned to make masks optional for fully vaccinated individuals starting today. However, in response to the rapidly evolving public health landscape and after reviewing new health and safety protocols adopted by the City, we will continue to require masks for all individuals in our locations for now,” Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska, the QPL’s deputy communications director, said in an email.
The QPL is following June 29 directives from the Department of Citywide Administrative Service, which state that “every City employee able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a face covering that covers the employee’s mouth and nose at all times (except when eating or drinking) while in a shared indoor City workspace.”
The revised rules are to continue mitigating the spread of Covid-19 among city employees, residents and the persons with whom interact, DCAS Commissioner Lisette Camilo wrote in the announcement.
The directives are applied to the QPL librarians and staff, but Kern-Jedrychowska said the organization opted to have its patrons, vaccinated and not, follow them as well.
The rest of the libraries’ reopening plans will progress as intended. Tuesday marked the first day cardholders were permitted unlimited browsing and open seating at the 37 branches open for in-person service.
Time limitations were also lifted, except for hour-long limits on computer usage, which were in effect before the pandemic.
On July 12, 57 branches will reopen for full service, including those that have remained closed throughout the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.