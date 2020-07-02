Wearing a mask does not cause oxygen deprivation, according to medical experts.
“First of all, wearing a mask all day every day is a nuisance. It’s uncomfortable, but people get the benefits. There is much more benefits than risk,” said Dr. Teresa Amato, director of Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health. “As far as hypoxia goes, there’s little to no data that shows that’s true.”
Recent accounts circulating online speculate that face coverings contribute to hypoxia, a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues, or hypercarbia, excess carbon dioxide in the bloodstream.
“Prolonged wearing of the surgical mask causes loss of intellect potential and cognitive performance due to a decrease in blood oxygen and subsequent brain hypoxia. Note - some changes may be irreversible,” wrote a Facebook user, whose post gained nearly 300 shares.
“I do not wear one and in the event I do it’s just on my mouth ... my nose is free! and I dare anyone to say anything to me ... my immune system is strong ... and I aim to keep it that way,” wrote another.
Despite the paranoia, Amato says the accounts are nothing more than rumors and skeptics should look at medical staff as proof.
“The ones that we wear in the hospital are N95, which are made to stop smaller participles from escaping into the air, but the surgical masks popular with the public are even more porous, so there’s no reason not to wear one,” said Amato. “Everyone can wear it — Asthmatics can wear it ... We have all the patients wearing them in the emergency department without a problem. Employees, visitors, too. There’s no negative.”
Mask wearing has become politicized in recent weeks, with many claiming it is their autonomous right not to wear a face covering in public despite local government mandates calling for the safety measure.
Gov. Cuomo called on President Trump June 27 to address the discourse surrounding face coverings by signing an executive order mandating Americans to wear masks in public spaces, similar to one New York implemented on May 28, and for Trump to “lead by example” and wear one himself.
“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening ... New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”
New York State reported seven COVID-19 deaths on June 28, the lowest number of fatalities since the pandemic gained momentum in mid-March. Cuomo said there were 853 hospitalizations reported on the date, and that the state is under a 1 percent infection rate.
Amato said the decrease in new cases has been a relief to the once-overwhelmed hospitals. LIJ Forest Hills announced on June 6 that it would resume elective, or nonemergency, operations. The hospital has been conducting “urgent surgeries,” such as cancer procedures and other surgeries that if postponed more than two to three months, could result in long-term negative health implications for patients, since early May. In total, LIJ Forest Hills postponed more than 500 surgeries as a result of the pandemic.
“[We’re doing] so much better. We’re in a much better place,” said Amato. “We’re seeing very, very few COVID patients, single digits, and they’re just coming in post-infectious or not feeling well.”
Though New York’s cases continue to dwindle, the total across the country remains high — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a steady incline between June 22 and June 27, with the latter date recording 44,703 new cases, the highest number since the pandemic began. The high rates prompted Cuomo to mandate on June 30 a two-week quarantine for those traveling to New York from 14 states.
A second wave here is not only possible, but inevitable, if New Yorkers abandon the practices that have resulted in a flattened curve, Amato said.
“I think everyone’s a little stir crazy and I understand people are looking to see people again, but social distancing works,” she said. “Crush the curve. What we did worked. I want to emphasize remaining diligent — if you can and have no reason not to, wear your mask. It’s the safest thing we can do. Don’t stop now.”
