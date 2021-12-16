Face masks are now required in any public place that does not have a vaccine requirement for entry, as per an order Gov. Hochul announced Friday.
The move is “a major action to address the winter surge” coming as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission, Hochul’s office said.
Effective through Jan. 15 — after which the state will re-evaluate it based on current conditions — the measure “brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations,” the Governor’s Office said. It includes both patrons and staff of every establishment.
“As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” Hochul said in a statement. “The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.”
She said three metrics drove her decision to impose the mandate: “increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas.”
Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent, according to the Governor’s Office. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to increase — up 2 percent from Thanksgiving weekend to now — the uptick is not fast enough to completely curb the spread of the virus, particularly among communities with low vaccination coverage.
In Queens, 78 percent of people age 5 and up are fully vaccinated, according to city data, with 85 percent having received at least one dose. Citywide the figures are 71 percent and 79 percent, respectively.
The seven-day average for new hospitalizations in Queens as of Dec. 11, the latest date for which figures were available, was 14. It has been rising since early November but was more than 550 at the peak of the virus crisis in April 2020. Citywide the number as of Dec. 11 was 54, compared to nearly 1,700 at the worst point.
The state health commissioner issued a determination “solidifying” the new mask mandate, Hochul’s office said. The decision was based on the state’s weekly case rate as well as the increasing number of hospitalizations.
Not everyone is on board with the mandate, especially business groups. One issued a statement opposing it early Friday afternoon.
“We appreciate the magnitude of the public health dilemma New York is facing, and the difficult choices our leaders must make to address it,” Jim Calvin, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, said in an email sent to the media.
“Checking the vaccination status of everyone stopping in for their morning coffee would make convenience stores ‘inconvenience’ stores. On the other hand, past experience has shown that when our stores are thrust into the role of mask police, bad things can and do happen, including sporadic violence directed at employees just trying to do their job.
“For now, we ask the cooperation of our valued customers as we strive to implement this policy in a manner that keeps our stores accessible and our team members safe. And we hope our state leaders will reconsider the wisdom of potentially placing our essential workers in harm’s way.”
