After a legal back-and-forth, Mayor Adam’s mandate for toddlers to be masked in school and daycare due to a slight uptick in Covid cases will remain.
Last Friday, a court ruled against the mask mandate for children under 5 years old and Mayor Adams and City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan quickly responded in a press conference that they would still not make masks optional for the age group.
“Our legal team is going to put in place an appeal and ask for a stay,” Adams said in a press conference today. “We truly believe this is within our powers to execute what is best for the city of New York and the legal team is going to take the necessary steps to ensure that we are able to do that, to keep New Yorkers safe and to be successful in the recovery that we have witnessed.”
Friday evening, the stay was granted, Adams announced on Twitter.
“A judge has ruled in favor of the administration and this evening stayed the order from earlier today on masks for 2-4 year olds,” the mayor tweeted.
“Every decision we make is with our children’s health and safety in mind,” he continued. “Children between 2 and 4 should continue to wear their masks in school and daycare come Monday.”
Last week, Adams reiterated that the administration’s plan was to take a week to “assess the numbers” before rolling back the mandate, which many thought would end by today.
Protesters bombarded Adams outside a Broadway theater on Sunday expressing frustration with the continued mandate and planned a protest outside of City Hall on Monday.
“It’s really infuriating,” said Yiatin Chu, a Whitestone resident and co-founder of the education advocacy group PLACE NYC. “I am honestly shocked that this is the hill that Mayor Adams wants to die on,” she said.
She attended the rally pushing to “end all mandates,” which she said had political undertones beyond the “core message” of unmasking toddlers.
The rally was organized in part by Daniela Jampel, a mom and Queens native who later got fired from her city job for gaining access to an unrelated press conference and asking a question related to the mask mandate, according to published reports and her Twitter account.
“[Mayor Adams], you told us to trust you,” she tweeted. “You told us to wait 2 more weeks. We did. But you lied to us & reneged on your promise to unmask our toddlers. We are done being patient. We will be here every single day until you keep your promise.”
Adams did answer her question in the press conference, though.
“I made the announcement that we would look to announce today, which is Monday, to take the masks off the two to four year olds, but I also stated, if we see an uptick, we would come back and make the announcement of what we’re doing to do. We’re going to pivot and shift as Covid has pivot and shifted. It’s a new variant, the numbers are increasing, we’re going to move at the right pace… I’m living up to my promises,” he said. “If I have to pivot and shift and have adults do something different, I’m going to do so,” he added.
The Law Offices of Michael Chessa, based out of Brooklyn, filed the lawsuit opposing the mandate in early March with backing from the Unmask Our Children NYC Legal Fund. After oral arguments were heard on Friday, lawyer and owner of the firm Michael Chessa said on Twitter that Staten Island state Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio “ruled in the favor of parental choice and democracy.” Chessa spoke at the City Hall rally.
After the mayor’s announcement on Friday, Chessa tweeted, “The City argued in court today that our lawsuit was moot as the Toddler Mask Mandate was going to be lifted on Monday. They now say, at a press conference, that they were not going to lift it.”
When the stay was granted, he tweeted that the “fight continues.”
At Friday’s press conference, Vasan said officials are “asking for a bit more patience and a bit of grace.”
“Cases are definitively rising and it’s gotten our attention,” he said. “Ten days ago we announced that masks might become optional for children under the age of 5 in NYC childcare settings. We said then, that if we saw concerning changes in our data, we may be having this conversation again.”
Cases are likely to rise over the new few weeks and the city will move into a different level of overall risk, he added.
“We are making decisions safely, in stages, and guided by the data on what we know is happening now and from prior waves. That’s why we’re recommending to wait a little while longer before making masks optional for this age group,” Vasan continued.
“We’re looking for the earliest opportunity to do this safely and we can assure you, that day is coming for your children.”
As for the rise in Covid cases, which is mainly among those ages 25 to 34, the mayor said, “We want to be prepared not panicked,” and that the city would “pivot and shift” and “follow the science.”
The percent of positive cases has increased to 2.9 percent over the last week and 2.7 in the last 28 days. Positive cases have risen to 1,404 per day in the past seven days citywide. There was an average of 282 confirmed and probable cases in Queens per day as of April 3 over the seven days prior.
Adams also called on the federal government to provide $15 billion in emergency funding that has been held up due to gridlock in Congress. A press release from the Mayor’s Office stated that the absence of the funds is threatening the health of communities across New York and the nation.
In the meantime, the NYC Test & Trace Corps will provide 6.3 million free at-home tests this month to over 2,500 community organizations, libraries, cultural institutions, houses of worship and elected officials’ offices across the city.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) announced on Friday that she has tested positive for Covid.
In a statement she said, “I am generally feeling okay, which I attribute to being fully vaccinated. It is important to remember that we are still in a pandemic, as deemed by public health professionals. While we are thankfully in a different place than at the worst of this pandemic, it is important to continue taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves and each other.”
On Sunday, Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) tweeted that she, too, tested positive. “Well after 2 + years of being courted by COVID, it finally got me. I tested positive today. Have mild symptoms, but my doctor said if I weren’t vaccinated and boosted, I could’ve become severely ill, especially given underlying medical issues.”
