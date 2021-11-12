Today marks the 20th anniversary of the American Airlines Flight 587 crash in Belle Harbor that killed 265 people.
The Airbus A300 was headed to the Dominican Republic from John F. Kennedy Airport but crashed moments after takeoff. All 260 people on board were killed as well as five people on the ground. It was a blow to the Dominican American community and shook all of New York City, as it was just two months and a day after the September 11th terrorist attacks. The crash was the second-deadliest aviation accident in U.S. history and the cause was later determined to be a combination of pilot error, design flaws and wind conditions.
A memorial service took place today at Flight 587 Memorial Park, which was erected in 2006 on Beach 116th Street in Rockaway Park. There was a moment of silence at 9:17 a.m. to honor the victims.
“It’s hard to believe 20 years have passed but we all can feel, right here, what it felt like those days just after 9/11, feeling that pain already,” said Mayor de Blasio at the ceremony.
“And then another tragedy, a tragedy felt from the Dominican Republic all the way here to Belle Harbor. Two hundred sixty five good souls lost. And that pain does not go away, but we still, even amidst the pain, appreciate all the people who came in that moment to try to help – the first responders, the people from the neighborhood who tried to help from that moment on … You've created a community and out of the pain, you found something so good and noble.”
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) attended the ceremony as well. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan, Bronx), who was born in the Dominican Republic, attended and announced today on Twitter that he and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) introduced a resolution to honor the victims.
“We stand united to remember the 265 victims of that tragic day, embrace their families, and vow to never forget their memories,” Espaillat said in a tweet.
Queens state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) recalled the tragedy.
"With the horrible tragedy of 9/11 still fresh in our minds, just two short months later New York faced another terrible plane crash when American Airlines flight 587 crashed in Belle Harbor 20 years ago," he said in a statement.
"Today we remember the 260 people on the flight, along with the five people on the ground that lost their lives that day, and pray for the family and friends that they left behind.”
Hostos Community College in the Bronx also held a memorial service with Espaillat and Flight 587 activist Belkis Lora, who lost her brother in the crash.
