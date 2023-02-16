As state and city officials scramble to backfill at least some of the gaps left by legislation to legalize marijuana, neighborhoods have been left to handle the fallout, as well as the ever-present aroma.
Some folks weren’t taking kindly to it at the Feb. 8 meeting of Community Board 6, especially with the number of illegal dispensaries that have sprung up along business corridors.
“Community District 6 currently does not have a licensed conditional adult-use retail dispensary,” Board Chairperson Heather Beers-Dimitriadis told members and the general audience at American Legion Continental Post 1424 in Forest Hills. “In fact, there are only two in New York City, and both are in Manhattan.”
District Manager Frank Gulluscio said the district does have one business that is a legal, licensed dispensary for medicinal marijuana patients.
Beers-Dimitriadis said when the state is weighing an application within the district, the board will be advised.
“And we will have a very small role in that process,” she said. “We will look at the application and respond — not respond with a vote, but respond with any concerns we have or issues to the Office of Cannabis Management. They’re not going to be sneaking one in.”
She and City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) encouraged anyone seeing stores they believe to be selling marijuana unlicensed to call 311 or to contact the CB 6 office with the information.
But while there have been some highly publicized raids on illegal vendors with some contraband seized, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda recently testified that there are about 1,400 citywide. A law enforcement source recently told the Chronicle that there are 225 in Queens.
“There’s a big difference between legal and illegal,” Gulluscio said. “It’s a problem for everybody. The calls are coming into the office — and it’s the hottest topic. There is one a couple of doors down from here. There’s one a couple of doors down from the office.”
Even the raids, Gulluscio said, sometimes can be of limited value.
“Let’s say they hit the business two doors down. Then he’s calling the guy on Austin Street. And he’s calling the guy on 63rd Drive, saying, ‘The sheriff’s in town,’” giving some vendors time to conceal their merchandise before law enforcement shows up.
In other business, Schulman and board members were looking to set the record straight on rumors about what might be happening with the initial planning stages of the QueensWay park planned for a section of Forest Hills and Glendale on the former Rockaway Long Island Rail Road line. Beers-Dimitriadis said the board likely will create a special committee to work with the city and get all information out to the public as soon as possible.
Mayor Adams back in September committed $35 million for the first 5-acre section of a 47-acre park that would extend from the area on a right-of-way by the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School on Metropolitan Avenue.
“This is so the public can have the opportunity to have the information it needs,” Beers-Dimitriadis said. “Facts. Not what are reading on social media. Not what you are overhearing at Trader Joe’s, but the facts. And you’re going to be getting it straight from the horse’s mouth.”
Schulman said all the land being discussed for stage one already is owned by the city. That, the chairperson pointed out, means that the board does not have a yes or no verdict on the project.
“We will be working transparently,” Beers-Dimitriadis said. “We understand your concerns.”
Gulluscio said he is pleased that the project seems to be moving forward.
“I’ve been working on QueensWay for 20 years,” he said during his district manager’s report.
In that same report, Gulluscio said another project that appears to be moving along nicely through city channels is the future co-naming of a street for the late Joe Hennessy, who served as chairman of the board for 23 years. Hennessy was 82 when he died in April 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.