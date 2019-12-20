Marching off to college

Students from the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School here take their group walk to the post office in Forest Hills to mail in their college applications.

It is an annual ritual for more than 2,000 seniors nationwide — including those at Channel View School for Research in Rockaway Beach and MELS in Forest Hills — called the College March.

Outward Bound works with students to prepare them for college with special instruction and resources.

“The ritual ... helps promote college-going cultures in participating schools and gives underclassmen an important milestone to which to aspire,” the organization said in a prepared statement.

Parents, teachers and local merchants also attended the march for support.

— Michael Shain