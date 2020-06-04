President Trump’s threat to enact the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deal with violent protests and looting was met with strong political rebuke from governors — and defiance from protesters at a rally in Jamaica Sunday.
The crisis began when George Floyd, a 46-year old Minneapolis resident, was arrested after a store employee called the police to investigate allegedly counterfeit money.
Floyd subsequently died while being detained by the arresting officers. Now-ex-cop Derek Chauvin dug his knee into Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, even after Floyd showed no signs of life. After public outcry, Chauvin was arrested four days later. Published reports said Wednesday his top charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.
The three other officers who were at the scene also were charged on Wednesday.
Nationwide protests involving thousands of people incensed over the death of yet another black man often have morphed into violent clashes with law enforcement. Some in Sunday’s march on Jamaica Avenue expressed growing concern over the possibility of the military being deployed to quell the protests.
“The military and the president are supposed to protect and defend the rights of its citizens,” said Rebeca Rivera, a 25-year-old Jamaica resident. “Nothing has been done to end police brutality. Nothing has been done to end systematic racism. Instead of sending in the military, [Trump] should be changing the system that was set to oppress black people.”
Rivera echoed the sentiments of many fearful residents.
“Trump wants people to fear him because he holds a position of power and he is white,” she said. “He is mad we are fighting back. There has been no change [and] to bring in the military when people have had enough is crazy.”
To curtail looting and destruction of property, Mayor de Blasio announced a new curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m, effective June 2 through June 7. Gov. Cuomo, who has criticized the NYPD and de Blasio’s slow response to the widespread anarchy, announced the first curfew.
“[The NYPD] is the largest police department in the United States of America,” said Cuomo. “Use 38,000 people and protect property. The Mayor underestimates the scope of the problem.”
Darnel Richards, 32, believes all political leaders are responsible for the riots.
“We began protesting peacefully,” he said. “But after a while what did they expect if [there was] no change? Trump, the governors, mayors, his supporters, and the police are all in the wrong. Looting is wrong, but people are tired of being oppressed. They were going to retaliate eventually.”
Some residents believe that the looting will not stop until there are equal consequences for all the officers that were involved in Floyd’s arrest.
“When no one listens, what are we left to do?” asked Martell Perry, 23. “It seems like the only way for black people to be heard in this country is to make noise. Looting is wrong and it will give the media a reason to misrepresent why we are protesting. We have to keep the same energy and frustration we use to loot and redirect it in a peaceful, but progressive way. Police brutality, the lack of justice and reform is the source of our pain. We won’t stop until there is change.”
