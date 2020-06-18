More than 2,000 people gathered in Jamaica Sunday for a two-mile march to protest police brutality against African-American civilians.
The walk was organized by area churches and led by the Rev. Roderick Caesar III, pastor of Bethel Gospel Tabernacle on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.
The crowd gathered at York College and walked south down Guy R. Brewer before taking a left turn onto Baisley Boulevard and concluding with a prayer service.
“I was horrified when I saw the video of George Floyd,” Caesar said before the march commenced. “I was horrified when I saw the video of Ahmaud Aubrey. I was horrified when I heard about Breonna Taylor ... It took a pandemic to highlight another pandemic.”
“It’s going to take more than protests — faith without works is dead,” Caesar said, quoting the Bible. “Our duty is to face this. This march is about telling the truth to power.”
He and others called for sweeping reforms, including but not limited to those Gov. Cuomo signed into law this past weekend.
Floyd was killed May 25 in Minneapolis as a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring cries that Floyd couldn’t breathe. One officer has been charged with murder and three others have been arrested and charged.
Ahmaud Aubrey of Georgia was shot to death by civilians on Feb. 23 while out jogging after allegedly being tracked and pursued.
Breonna Taylor was shot in her sleep in Louisville, Ky. , by police who were executing a no-knock arrest warrant at what turned out to be the wrong house.
Their names and those of other slain Africans Americans would be chanted throughout the march. Hymns played over a traveling public address system.
The Rev. Phil Craig, pastor of the Greater Springfield Community Church in Springfield Gardens, also offered a prayer before the march for the participants and their cause.
“I hope this makes a difference,” Craig said. “Don’t let their deaths be in vain.”
Hundreds of people lined the route, and many of them joined in as the procession entered South Jamaica.
The final group stretched for more than three blocks. The marchers included state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and interim Borough President Sharon Lee.
The procession stopped briefly on a few occasions.
Prior to Floyd’s death, the act of kneeling most associated with the civil rights movement was by Colin Kaepernick, a National Football League quarterback who once led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. During the 2016 season he would kneel or sit during the national anthem to protest incidents of police brutality against the African-American community. He has been an unsigned free agent since the end of the 2016 season and recently reached a confidential financial settlement with the NFL to drop a labor grievance.
One of the stops along the route was at the Baisley Park Houses, where Kevin Livingston, the founder of 100 Suits for 100 Men, praised Kaepernick for his stand. He also said the quarterback has been the largest benefactor of his group, which prepares young men and women from the Jamaica region to enter the job market.
“Let’s give him a shout-out,” Livingston said.
The procession then took time at the Baisley Park Houses to honor the memory of Aamir Griffin, a 14-year-old resident who was killed last October while playing on the complex’s basketball court.
Police believe Aamir was the innocent victim of a stray bullet in a gang-related shooting. The organizers paid tribute to him with a moment of silence.
“Yes, we want the police to do better,” said speaker William West. “But we have to do better ourselves.”
Raiford Hicks of South Jamaica lives down the street from the 113th Precinct. While he did not join the group at York College, he also made it a point to be outside the station house when they arrived.
“I heard about this in church,” he said. “I made it a point to be here because I’m fed up. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. [Police brutality] is a disgrace to this country. We’re sitting on a powder keg.”
The prayer service concluded with a moment of silence for George Floyd that lasted 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time a video depicts former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee pressed to Floyd’s neck, just to show how long it was.
Many knelt, raised their arms or both the entire time.
“Did your arms get tired?” Caesar asked. “How many of you had to switch to the other knee?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.