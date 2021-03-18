It was one year ago today, March 18, that Gov. Cuomo put down the order that 50 percent of workers at businesses deemed nonessential would have to stay home. The next day he upped it to 75 percent. And the day after that he made it 100 percent, ordering countless stores, offices, entertainment venues and more to shut down in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Companies deemed essential, from groceries to car repair shops to Home Depot were allowed to remain open — along with community newspapers and other media.
The Chronicle had been reporting on the virus for seven weeks by that point, and it made the front page for the first time in the Feb. 6 Northern Queens edition, left. But it was in March that it came to dominate the front pages and fill the news space inside week after week. It has barely let up ever since.
In the March 5 papers (Northern Queens edition, top left), we reported on the first case in New York State, a joint press conference with Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio and how everyone from hospital staff to stock traders were handling the spreading crisis. “U.S. sees first deaths; stock market reels; fear spreads” read the telling subhead on our lead story.
On March 12 (Northern Queens edition, second from left) we reported on the “Falling dominos of COVID-19,” as the headline on our main virus story put it, with St. John’s University leading the way in closures of classes. Another piece saw Queens lawmakers decrying rising antagonism toward the Asian-American community, which has led to a massive increase in hate crimes and other incidents.
The coverage really ramped up the following week, March 19 (Western Queens edition, second from right). Schools were closed and remote learning was announced. Cuomo and de Blasio sparred over whether to impose a shelter-in-place order. Private groups canceled one event after another. Churches suspended Mass. Stop & Shop instituted hours for seniors-only shopping. The special election for Queens borough president was postponed.
The March 26 paper saw Cuomo slamming President Trump for not providing enough medical equipment, hospital leaders voicing concern about supplies and food pantries ratcheting up their efforts. The city warned people not to gather in parks, the MTA cut schedules and instituted rear boarding on buses, police commanders told us how their job had changed and everyone waited on the new federal economic relief package.
A year later, the war against Covid-19 looks very different. When it will be won and what comes next is less clear.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
