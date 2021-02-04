Like most restaurants throughout the city, Marbella’s indoor seating has been closed to the public on and off for nearly a year. The Northern Boulevard eatery has not erected temporary outdoor dining tents and igloos like its Bell Boulevard neighbors have, but has turned to a more creative initiative to incentivize business: transforming hotel rooms into private dining spaces.
The Bayside restaurant and catering hall teamed up with Best Western, the hotel it shares a building with. Because both industries are suffering from the pandemic, the hotel and restaurant owners struck a deal to benefit them both: Best Western allocated four of its rooms for Marbella to use as private dining spaces.
“Customers love it,” said Juan Estevez, the restaurant’s co-owner. “They think it’s a great idea and they felt safe. They’re tired of being home and this is a safe avenue to be out.”
Restaurants have been one of the pandemic’s most significant economic victims — state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli estimated that about half of city eateries would close permanently because of the crisis. Marbella suffered a 67 percent drop in revenue since city restaurants were first mandated to close last March. Though indoor dining limitations greatly contributed to the restaurant’s losses, the lost opportunity to cater large events and holidays hurt Marbella the most. Luckily, with the help of Paycheck Protection Program loans and delivery orders, the 50-year-old business is still afloat.
The Marbella and Best Western partnership was born after The New York Times published a December article by Karen Schwartz describing private dining experiences in hotel rooms. Estevez realized Marbella had the same opportunity, and the initiative was put into place just a few weeks later.
“We follow the same rules as the dining room,” he explained. “Our waiters use masks and gloves. Sanitizers on the table. Safety first. Customers have to wear their masks until they’re seated and the bathroom is right there in the room.”
The beds have been removed to make room for the table and only 10 diners are allowed in each private room. Between reservations, Marbella staff use their sanitizing systems to spray down the furniture with disinfectant.
Nearly three weeks into their operation, Gov. Cuomo announced that indoor dining could resume in New York City on Valentine’s Day, but at 25 percent capacity. Though Estevez is excited at the prospect of reaping holiday revenue, he notes that the limited seating is not much of an improvement. The restaurant will continue using the Best Western rooms until the hotel needs the space back for overnight guests.
“It’s frustrating that people can drive eight minutes from New York City and eat inside,” Estevez said, noting the nearly 2-mile distance to the Long Island border. Nassau restaurants have been allowed to operate their indoor dining at 50 percent capacity. “[Cuomo] shut us down and said we’d revisit in a few weeks and he ignored us.”
Estevez does look forward to another planned Cuomo announcement that will allow marriage receptions to resume at 50 percent capacity, or no more than 150 people, beginning March 15. All patrons will have to be Covid-19 tested beforehand. Marbella business had largely hinged on weddings pre-pandemic, and the restaurant co-owner said the announcement could be a premonition of a return to life again.
“We’re excited for the spring and summer. Hopefully things will get back to normal,” Estevez said.
