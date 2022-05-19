Among the many hats worn by Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) is chairman of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee.
He is largely credited with crafting what at the moment is a Democratic supermajority in the chamber after decades of seldom-interrupted Republican control.
He also reportedly has been praised, or criticized, depending on one’s point of view, for being a chief architect of redistricting maps for the state Senate and congressional districts that have been rejected by every court that has heard the case as unconstitutional [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
A new map submitted by a court-appointed special master will, if approved, compress the footprint of his 12th District and remove a good deal of his home base in Astoria. His district would become landlocked, losing a vast swath of territory along the Astoria and Long Island City banks of the East River to a redrawn 59th District that would include parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.
District 12 will include more of Sunnyside and Woodside than before.
“Should the newly proposed State Senate lines become permanent, I look forward to seeking re-election in Senate District 12 and continuing to represent the neighborhoods in which I was born, raised, and have lived my entire life,” Gianaris tweeted on Tuesday.
His campaign could not be reached for further comment.
