After a hit-and-run in Richmond Hill left one man dead and several injured on April 21, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz has charged the driver with vehicular manslaughter, among several other crimes.
The driver, Harpreet Singh, 20, of Richmond Hill, was arraigned late last Wednesday night before Queens Criminal Court Judge Frances Wang on a five-count complaint charging him with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting injury or death, criminally negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol and driving by unlicensed operator.
Wang ordered the defendant to return to court on April 26. If convicted, Singh could face up to seven years in prison.
At around 1 p.m. April 21, police responded to the scene at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and 111th Street where a car had crashed into two other vehicles. The defendant was behind the wheel of a 2018 Honda Accord going eastbound on Atlantic Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck at 111th. The driver kept going only to hit a parked but occupied Mercedes Benz GLA 250 farther down Atlantic.
Police found Suraj Kumar, 23, unresponsive with extensive head and body injuries in the front passenger seat of the Honda Accord, according to the DA. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1:25 a.m.
The other occupants of the Honda and the woman in the Mercedes were also taken to Jamaica, where they were listed in stable condition.
When police interviewed the defendant at the scene, he allegedly identified himself with a fake name and told them that he had been sitting in the back of the Honda. Shortly thereafter, he allegedly left the scene to go to the hospital without admitting to being the driver. The DA reported that he gave the NYPD a fake name for a person he alleged was the driver.
A witness reported to police that it was Singh who had been the driver of the Honda, Katz said. The charges also say that Singh appeared intoxicated and was not licensed to drive an automobile.
“As alleged, the defendant’s actions created mayhem on our streets with tragic consequences. Without a license and allegedly intoxicated, the defendant had no business getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. As a result of that selfish decision, a young man’s life has been cut short and two other motorists are lucky to be alive,” Katz said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.