A new survey reinforces what has been known since Dutch settlers paid the native Lenape people for control of the island then called Mannahatta — real estate on that sliver of land between the East and Hudson rivers is pricier than it is on the far broader island to the east.
But some spots in Queens do make their mark in the study, which ranks the 100 priciest ZIP codes in New York City based on data from the first half of the year.
“We were curious about how home sales evolved in New York City and which zip codes maintained, gained, or lost their ‘most expensive status’ compared to 2019,” the authors of the study, a real estate marketing firm called Markethink, said in its introduction. “So, we ran the numbers and put together a list of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the city for the first half of 2020.
“As it enters the fourth phase of economic reopening, New York City still boasts some of the most expensive home prices and most expensive zip codes in the country. Even with everything that’s going on at the moment, NYC is holding its ground when it comes to its real estate market.”
The priciest ZIP code in Queens turned out to be 11109, a section of Long Island City that includes Center Boulevard from just below 46th Avenue to 49th Avenue, where gleaming residential towers rise alongside landmarks such as the Pepsi-Cola sign and Gantry Plaza State Park. The neighborhood came in 12th in the rankings, with a median sale price of $1,748,248. That was based on only three sales and marked a 17 percent drop from the first half of 2019.
“With a median home sale price of $1.7 million, Queens’ 11109 zip code landed the 12th spot on our list, and it was also the most expensive zip code in the borough,” the study said. “The $3.4 million sale of [unit] PH5 at 46-30 Center Boulevard — which was also the #1 most expensive sale in the borough — increased the median home sale price of the zip code. Other sales closed here during H1 2020 fetched around $1.7 million.”
The second-priciest ZIP code in Queens was 11105, the far northwestern section of Astoria, running from 24th Avenue, the Grand Central Parkway and 49th and Hazen streets to the water. Encompassing Ditmars and Steinway, the area came in 38th place, with a median sale price of $999,990. The figure was derived from 39 sales and marked only a 1 percent drop from the same time last year.
Coming in third place for Queens was 11375, Forest Hills, which ranked 41st with a median sale price of $990,000 based on 68 deals. The value increased 12 percent from the first half of 2019.
The only other Queens ZIP code in the top 50 was 11101, the bulk of Long Island City, which came in 48th place with a median sale price of $960,000 based on 171 sales, marking a 4 percent drop year to year.
The study noted that the second-priciest residential sale in Queens was $3.2 million for a two-family home at 31-17 28 Ave. in the 11102 ZIP code in Astoria. The area came in 92nd place on the list.
The median sale price in Queens overall for the first half of 2020 was $710,000.
The most expensive ZIP code in the city was 10014, the West Village in Manhattan, where the median sale price was $4,241,500, an increase of 82 percent over last year, based on 54 deals.
Markethink partnered with Amast, an online construction marketplace, to do the study using city records for sales of condos, co-ops, and one- and two-family homes. It can be found at amast.com/these-are-the-100-most-expensive-nyc-zip-codes-of-h1-2020.
Despite the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, the shutdowns of entire facets of life launched in response to it, and increasing interest from city dwellers in suburban real estate, the marketing firm voiced some optimism for the city’s future.
“The number of residential sales have indeed dropped year-over-year, however, the median sale price in the city is holding steady at $763,688. This indicates that even with a slow-down in sales, demand for housing is still high in the Big Apple, and 9,305 residential deals closed during the first 6 months of the year.
“Residential sales will slowly pick up their pace now that the city has finally entered the 4th phase of reopening. A more relaxed state after a tumultuous period will most probably spark interest in ‘real estate shopping,’ and transactional activity might return to a pre-pandemic state.”
