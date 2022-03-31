In a city of 8.4 million people, there’s no question that the mayor cannot please everyone. It is rare, however, that he is unable to satisfy anyone, and last week, Mayor Adams may have done just that. Last Thursday, his announcement that New York City-based athletes and performers are now exempt from Covid-19 vaccination requirements drew criticism across the board — but for numerous reasons.
The policy shift drew several strong reactions from the moment Adams announced it at Citi Field’s Jackie Robinson Rotunda.
Though on both sides of the aisle, the public seems to be united on the notion that allowing athletes and performers to be exempt from vaccination puts them on a pedestal and creates a double standard, the concerns driving those complaints differ: Whereas the left is worried that the policy makes a distinction as to who is allowed to be unvaccinated, those on the right who have resisted vaccination are concerned about who is not required to be vaccinated.
Public disapproval from the latter came to a head Tuesday morning when Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) held a rally at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Unisphere, where many of her supporters and city workers called for those fired for refusing vaccination to be reinstated.
“Today, we’re here to represent a simple word: It’s called ‘freedom,’” Paladino said before a crowd of more than 150 people Tuesday.
Paladino has beat the drum on the mandate issue for months, and, after being denied entrance to the City Council chamber on Jan. 5 for refusing to prove her vaccination status, was granted a religious exemption Jan. 20.
“If you would like to get vaccinated, then please, get vaccinated. But do NOT punish the people who keep New York City running because of a deeply personal, medical decision they made,” a statement from Paladino reads.
Keeping the city running did not seem lost on the mayor last Thursday. Just two weeks after he unveiled his economic blueprint for the city, Adams said that tourism plays a significant role in spurring the economy — a point that he also makes in the blueprint itself.
“Players attract people to the stadium,” he said. “By putting our own teams on an equal playing field, we increase their chances of winning. And that has a real impact on our city — this is just not fans in the stands, but it is people in the stores,.Every time a championship or a game is played here or at Yankee or Mets stadium is a boost to $11 million into our economic impact for New York City during the playoff season. These are real dollars, and they play a major role.”
But the notion that only a select few impacted by the exemption are still unvaccinated did not seem to resonate. Some asked how athletes and performers were any different from the city’s teachers and police officers.
“We’re talking about a small number of people that are having a major impact on our economy. There’s a duality to what I must accomplish. I must accomplish keeping the city safe and I must accomplish recovering our economy,” Adams replied. “That’s a duality — It’s not a one-size-fits-all. In each area, we want to focus and make sure we have that combination.”
While Paladino was clear that she is not against vaccination, rather, that she is against the mandates requiring them, that was not the case for everyone in attendance on Tuesday.
“Everybody believes that ‘Oh, OK. The vaccine is good for you. It’s good for you.’ Well, a lot of people are sick from it. Me personally, I will not take it because it’s connected to an aborted baby,” said Phillip McManus of Rockaway, who served in the New York Police Department until 2018. “They used to test on animals. Now, what they do is they test it on aborted babies. It’s outrageous.”
Another attendee, Brian Flynn, who lost his job at the Department of Parks and Recreation in February after refusing to get vaccinated, was adamant that the Food and Drug Administration hadn’t approved the Pfizer vaccine. “This is not conspiracy theory stuff. This is legitimate,” he said. The FDA has issued full approval of the vaccine for adults.
Though Nicole Kiprolov, Paladino’s chief of staff, told the Chronicle that the event, which was announced last Thursday, had been planned prior to Adams’ press conference that day, the policy change was at the top of people’s minds at Tuesday’s rally.
“That was the worst thing ever. It was like a slap in the face after everything that has happened,” Michelle Hyatt, a former Queens public school teacher who was recently fired for refusing vaccination (which she said is against her religion), said of the Adams’ announcement. “It’s not right that certain people get to have those rights, those privileges, especially when they’re looked at as the rich class, or whatever the case is, where you have workers who have been working since the pandemic.”
Paladino made a direct appeal to those city employees who worked during the height of the pandemic in her remarks Tuesday.
“You guys showed up each and every day for work when it was at its worst, and how were you rewarded? You were rewarded with a pink slip, because some of you here chose not to get vaccinated.”
When, at last week’s press conference, Adams was asked whether he would reinstate those city employes who were fired for refusing vaccination, he replied, “Not at this time.”
“A large number — they were hired with the understanding they had to be vaccinated,” he said. And like Paladino, he too, characterized it as a choice: “They understood that and they decided not to do so.”
As several reporters pointed out that morning, countless people lost their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated, including people who work at arenas like Citi Field, Yankee Stadium and Barclays Center.
Asked what he would say to those individuals, Adams commended his predecessor’s decisions earlier in the pandemic. “We are going to continue to pivot based on Covid pivoting,” he continued. “We will pivot with it and make the adjustment of both our medical care, our physical health and our financial health. The timing is exactly where we felt we should be and make the tough decision to execute the plan.”
Just two days before, the mayor told the press, “Baseball, basketball, businesses, all of those things, they have to wait until that layer comes.” Asked about the change in heart, Adams said, “It was accurate. We said to wait — two days is still wait.”
At the time, Adams denied that he had been lobbied; city records, however, show that both the Parkside Group — on behalf of the Brooklyn Nets — and former Council Speaker Corey Johnson lobbied for changes in Covid policy. Adams later admitted that he was lobbied.
Sandy Alderson, president of the Mets organization, his counterpart at the Yankees, Randy Levine, and the mayor all emphasized throughout the press conference that the vast majority of team employees are vaccinated, floating estimates at various points that 99.5 percent, 99.9 percent and 90 percent of their employees were. On the numerous occasions that the press pushed for more specific numbers, particularly regarding the number of players who were not vaccinated, Alderson and Levine declined to answer, citing the league’s recent bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Alderson later told the Chronicle that he had not spoken with the unions that represent those who work at the stadium about the policy.
Since Adams’ announcement last week, numerous city officials have voiced their concerns about the decision. That includes some of his closest allies, such as City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
“I’m worried about the increasingly ambiguous messages that are being sent to New Yorkers about public health during this continuing pandemic,” the speaker said in a statement. “I have serious concerns about the process, rationale and inequity in today’s decision to exempt professional athletes and performers from the City’s private employee vaccine requirement when over 1,400 city government workers, many of whom served bravely on the frontlines during this pandemic, were fired from their jobs for not getting vaccinated.”
Borough President Donovan Richards was also alarmed.
“As the president of a borough that lost more than 10,100 residents to COVID-19, while thousands more were rightfully required to get vaccinated in order to retain their employment, I respectfully disagree with Mayor Adams on this vaccine mandate carve-out for athletes and performers,” he said in a statement. “A city-leading 85 percent of Queens residents are fully vaccinated, and our policies should be aimed at engaging that remaining 15 percent of the population to ensure vaccine equity and hammer home the importance of protecting one’s self against this horrific virus, not creating a carve-out for certain individuals. There should be one standard for all New Yorkers, regardless of occupation, wealth or influence. We’re all in this together.”
