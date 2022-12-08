A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to scamming 14 people by getting them to pay him fees to join a labor union, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.
Jofre Ortega, 58, of Grattan Street in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny and agreed to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims of his scheme.
Between September 2019 and March 2021, the charges said, Ortega promised at least nine individuals that he could get them into the Mason Tenders Local 79 union — but only if they paid him between $500 and $1,500 each. Some of the victims, both men and women, met with him at various locations throughout Queens, where the defendant collected the funds from each of the victims.
Since the launch of the investigation, five more victms came forward.
Ortega was in the union when he operated the scheme, Katz’s office said, but it was not clear if he remained a member. Following a presentation by Local 79, seven of the victims “successfully obtained union books,” the office said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
