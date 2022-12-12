Some perps take on men their own age and size when they’re out on the streets robbing and stealing.
Some don’t.
Today police are seeking one of the latter, after he demonstrated his masculinity by taking down an 85-year-old woman using a walker.
The crime occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Friday inside a parking garage at 74-10 35 Ave. in Jackson Heights, when the robber approached the elderly woman from behind and knocked her to the ground. He then stole her purse, which had been in the walker, and contained her credit cards and ID.
The victim sustained minor injuries to the right side of her body and was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Having successfully taken down a woman old enough to possibly remember some of World War II, her manly attacker ran out of the garage and onto the subway at the 74th Street-Jackson Avenue station.
The individual is described as a male approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a dark complexion, heavy build and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the White Sox logo on the front, a light-colored face mask, a black winter jacket with yellow trim, black pants and black shoes. Police released still images of him at the garage and the turnstile, and video of him entering and fleeing the garage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
