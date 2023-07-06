Tex Ortiz, 38, of Manhattan, pleaded guilty last Friday to a kidnapping in which five people, including a baby, were held at gunpoint during a botched home invasion that turned into a hostage situation in Richmond Hill in November 2020. The case against his co-defendant, Wilbert Wilson, 53, of the Bronx, is still pending.
According to the charges, on Nov. 17, 2020 at approximately 8:40 p.m., Ortiz and Wilson used a crowbar to enter through the back door of a home on 125th Street in Richmond Hill. Inside the residence were four women and a 9-month-old.
The defendants demanded money from one victim, while the three other hostages were zip-tied and held at gunpoint. One woman was pistol-whipped on the head, causing her to fall into furniture while holding her infant daughter.
One of the victims was able to call 911, and when police arrived on the scene, the mother ran from the home, clutching her baby in her arms.
The other victims were threatened by the defendants at gunpoint. At one point, the defendants used a victim as a human shield; the last hostage was forced to walk in front of the defendants at gunpoint and yell at police not to shoot.
The defendants then surrendered to police after the release of the last hostage.
“Fortunately, a highly volatile and dangerous standoff ended safely,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a written statement. “For his role in terrorizing and threatening a defenseless family in their own home, a very dangerous man is going to prison for a long time.”
Sentencing for Ortiz is scheduled for July 31.
