Family and friends of Woodside man Jose Ortiz are using social media to ask people to help find him, with his family in California suddenly unable to reach him.
Ortiz, who lives on 53rd Street, hasn’t been heard from since March 24, when he emailed his family to check on them as the coronavirus crisis mounted. Then he stopped responding to their messages.
He is 37 years old, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 to 160 pounds, according to NBC News. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. Tips are confidential.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
