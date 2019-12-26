  • December 26, 2019
Queens Chronicle

Man killed in hit-and-run incident: NYPD

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 1:32 pm | Updated: 1:36 pm, Thu Dec 26, 2019.

Man killed in hit-and-run incident: NYPD by Michael Gannon / Editor Queens Chronicle

A 67-year-old Nassau County man was killed on Christmas in what the NYPD is investigating as a hit-and-run incident.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection of 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Upon arrival they found Ainsley Dalrymple of Clarendon Road in Hempstead, LI laying unconscious between two parked cars suffering from severe trauma to his head and body. EMS personnel transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical enter where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary findings of the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the unidentified driver of a silver or gray Toyota trick was westbound on Rockaway Boulevard and struck Dalrymple as he was attempting to Cross Rockaway boulevard from north to south.

Police said the vehicle did not remain on the scene. The investigation is continuing.

