A 60-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon when a fallen tree struck the vehicle he was sitting in, police said.
Mario Siles was sitting in a 2014 Dodge van at 143-28 84 Drive in Briarwood at approximately 1 p.m. when a large tree fell onto the roof of the vehicle, causing it to be crushed downward, pinning Siles inside.
Siles was a contractor renovating an apartment and was working with his son, who had gone back into the apartment with some materials as Silas waited in the van, the Daily News reported.
Siles lived in Harlem and owned his own contracting business. A dozen people gathered at his apartment Tuesday night.
“He was very special,” his wife, Maria Reynoso, told the Daily News. “He was my one and only. No one can replace him.”
The tree that killed him was a 40-foot oak about 3 feet in diameter that also smashed into several other vehicles, shattering glass, caving in trunks and pulling down power lines, the Daily News reported. The winds also sent a branch from another tree through an NYPD car responding to the fatality.
