Police have arrested the man they believe was responsible for killing a pregnant young woman and dumping her pajama-clad body next to the Long Island Expressway early Friday morning.
The NYPD charged Goey Charles of Uniondale, LI, with second-degree murder just past 6 p.m. Oct. 26, more than three full days after officers found Vanessa Pierre of Hempstead’s body in Bayside Hills. She was discovered at 6 a.m. Oct. 23 lying face down and unconscious on the ground in front of 216-13 Horace Harding Pkwy. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison released surveillance footage of Charles dragging Pierre’s body out of an SUV and into a bush on the side of the roadway.
“Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway,” Harrison revealed.
The Daily News reported that the 29-year-old victim was a nurse practitioner, and that she was found with a sweatshirt wrapped around her neck with bruising that suggests she may have been strangled, but the NYPD would not confirm any details.
A police spokesperson said that, at the time of her discovery, there were no obvious signs of trauma observed, but there is no additional public information.
The cause of death is being determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the police investigation remains ongoing.
