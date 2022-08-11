A Long Island man was caught in an alleged ploy to scam the family of his late brother.
Fifty-one-year-old Wagner Recio of Elmont was indicted in connection to his filing fraudulent paperwork to claim full ownership of a Queens Village home he co-owned with his late brother.
The property is valued at more than $500,000, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Alejandro Recio, Wagner’s brother, left his portion of the 220th Street home to his then-10-year-old daughter upon his passing in 2014. Around the same time, her mother obtained a court order establishing her the child’s guardian for any property passed down by her father.
New York State law says tenant-in-common status, as Alejandro Recio possessed with his brother, Wagner, means an ownership of undivided interest in the whole property. That means Alejandro Recio was free to sell, borrow, transfer, or, in this case, pass his stake in the property down to the person specified in his will.
Unbeknownst to Alejandro Recio’s daughter or her mother, Wagner Recio made moves to take control of the portion of the property formerly owned by his brother in summer 2021. According to the charges, Wagner Recio filed affidavits with title and mortgage companies claiming he was the sole heir of his brother, recruiting three others to file separate affidavits in support of his claim.
Katz says on or about July 13, 2021, Wagner Recio met with a representative from the Meadowbrook Mortgage and Equity company and closed on the move to change the deed to read solely his name.
In turn, Katz says Meadowbrook Mortgage and Equity granted Recio a mortgage of $261,000, $145,000 of which was used to pay off a previous mortgage on the house, and $97,000 of which went directly into Recio’s pocket as a cash payout.
In January of this year, Alejandro Recio’s daughter’s mother discovered that the name on the deed had been changed and contacted the office of Katz, leading to the investigation.
If convicted, Wagner Recio faces up to 15 years in prison.
