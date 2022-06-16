A second man has been found guilty in the case that led to the friendly fire death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen.
A Queens jury convincted Jagger Freeman, 28, of murder, robbery, assault and other charges on Monday.
“The jury has spoken,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement.
“The defendant’s actions set in motion a terrible chain of events that began with an armed robbery in progress and resulted in the tragic loss of Detective Brian Simonsen as well as Sergeant Matthew Gorman being shot in the leg.”
Freeman, of Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, claimed he was merely a lookout in the botched 2019 robbery of a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill but criminal law allows one to be charged with what is called murder if an innocent person died in the commission of a crime.
Freeman’s accomplice, Christopher Ransom, who pointed what turned out to be a fake firearm at police, pleaded guilty late last year to aggravated manslaughter in a plea bargain and was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Freeman’s conviction included robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree related to Freeman’s participation in a separate cell phone store robbery in February 2019, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Katz continued, “Following an eight-week-long trial, a jury found the defendant guilty of murder. We express our condolences to Detective Simonsen’s family and hope today’s verdict brings them a measure of closure.”
