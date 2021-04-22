A Forest Hills man was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime for allegedly defacing the Rego Park Jewish Center with a swastika in February, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Friday.
Ramin Rabenou, 41, was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece on a complaint charging him with criminal mischief in the fourth degree as a hate crime, aggravated harassment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and making graffiti. Rabenou was ordered to return to court April 30.
He faces up to one and one third to four years in prison if convicted.
According to the charges, around 11 a.m. on Feb. 17, Rabenou allegedly used a black marker to draw a swastika on a sign on the front of the Jewish Center at 97-30 Queens Blvd. Later that day, the center’s Rabbi Romiel Daniel discovered the defaced sign.
The DA said there was also other graffiti in the area on streetlamps, emergency response boxes and traffic devices on and near 67th Road and 68th Avenue. Surveillance video and photographs obtained from those sites, as well as the center, depicted an individual tagging the locations. Rabenou was questioned by police and shown the video images and allegedly identified himself in the footage.
“Sadly, we have seen a spike in people acting on their bigotry against people of different races and religions,” Katz said. “Targeting people because of their religion has no place anywhere — and certainly not in Queens, the most diverse borough in the country.”
