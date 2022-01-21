A Brooklyn man was charged in the attempted murder of a man at the Surfside Motel in Howard Beach last September.
Rawle Washington, 27, of South Williamsburg, was charged with attempted murder, assault and other crimes as part of a seven-count complaint. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office announced on Thursday.
According to the charges, on Sept. 18, 2021, Washington was seen on video surveillance in the lobby of the Cross Bay Boulevard motel around 5 a.m. Then, around 10 a.m. he was allegedly seen running after the victim and firing several times in his direction. The victim sustained shots to the leg and buttocks.
Video evidence allegedly also showed Washington throw the weapon and his shirt and hat into the nearby Shellbank Basin.
DNA evidence matched the items to Washington, prosecutors said.
“As alleged, the defendant thought he made a clean getaway by tossing the gun in a nearby waterway and abandoning his hat and shirt as he fled — but he could not get away from his DNA,” said Katz in a statement. “Genetic testing on this evidence connects the defendant to this brutal crime.”
After a “lengthy investigation into his whereabouts,” Washington was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s office.
Det. Anthony Davis of the NYPD’s 106th Precinct conducted the investigation.
