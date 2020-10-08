The alleged killer of a Jackson Heights mother of three who was shot through her bedroom window has been arrested, police and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Saturday.
Issam Elabbar, 31, of Corona was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday, the authorities said, and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, all in the second degree, as well as petit larceny.
Bertha Arriaga, 43, was shot in the neck while standing near a window of her apartment at 91-16 34 Ave. at about 12:45 a.m. last Wednesday. Her 14-year-old son discovered her as she lay dying and called 911. Her husband performed CPR, but the bullet had pierced her carotid artery and she could not be saved.
“This is a heart-wrenching case,” Katz said in a prepared statement announcing the charges. “A youngster, just 14-years-old, woke to the sounds of his mother gasping for air and found her bleeding and near death. Because of the defendant’s depraved indifference, a husband is now without a wife and three children are now without a mom. How senseless. Firing a gun in a residential neighborhood shows utter disregard for the tragedy that can result. We cannot heal their pain, but my office will do everything possible to bring this family justice.”
Police had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing. The NYPD press office did not immediately respond Monday when asked if anyone might be eligible for the reward money.
Just moments before the single shot that killed Arriaga was fired, two men had attempted to steal a motorized scooter locked onto a signpost outside her building. Police labeled them “persons of interest” and sought the public’s help in finding them. Elabbar was one of those men, according to the DA’s Office.
“Video surveillance of the street allegedly shows defendant Elabbar and another individual using a tool to cut through a chain tying a motorized scooter to a fixed object on the sidewalk,” the office said in announcing the charges against him. “While fleeing the scene, the defendant was observed firing one shot from a loaded weapon in his right hand across his left shoulder without looking to see where the shot would be directed.”
Last Wednesday, the day Arriaga was slain, NYPD Assistant Chief Galen Frierson, the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, said, “These individuals were on the street outside of that location when the shot rang out and any information that you can give us on them or the thefts of bikes in that area will be greatly appreciated.”
“NYPD detectives work tirelessly to bring justice in every case they investigate,” he continued, speaking during a press conference held in front of the 115th Precinct, just blocks from the killing. “In this case a mother is cut down by a bullet not intended for her in her home with her three children and husband. Any help that you the public can give to us, we greatly appreciate.”
Speaking after Frierson, Deputy Inspector Julie Morrill, commander of Queens North detectives, said she “cannot say whether the shot was intended for this victim at this time.”
In the video, two men, one on a motorcycle or scooter, are seen apparently trying to steal the scooter, which police had first described as a bicycle. A power tool appears to be used as sparks are seen. But the men give up. The one on the motorcycle rides off eastbound on the sidewalk and then into the street, still in front of Arriaga’s building. It is not clear in the video, which is not completely continuous, which way the other man goes.
Morrill said police wanted any information they could get about the two men, and about anyone in the area stealing bicycles.
In response to reporters’ questions, Morrill said that police “do not see anything like a shootout situation” in Arriaga’s killing and do not know of any other shootings that appear to be connected to it.
Frierson, asked if police have any information that the slaying may be gang-related, said that it is still under investigation.
“It’s a nice residential area, a beautiful block,” he said at one point. “There are some bike thefts in the area, as they are increasing in the city. But this is a nice area. The commanding officer of the 115th Precinct can tell you it’s a beautiful community, they support the police, they’ve been out here helping us through COVID and the protests and everything else, so it’s a community that supports the police.”
Arriaga, who was pronounced dead at the scene, leaves behind her husband, Jorge Aguilar, and their three children: the 14-year-old, who discovered her body, and two other boys, aged 10 and 6.
Her husband organized a fundraiser on the GoFundMe website to cover the costs of the funeral, temporary living expenses for his family and the repatriation of his wife’s body to her native Mexico. Arriaga came to the United States in search of a better life and met Aguilar 20 years ago, according to an introduction on the GoFundMe page written by his brother, Javier Aguilar.
“Unfortunately her dream of seeing [their three] sons grow up and go to college was cut too soon,” Javier Aguilar wrote. “While she was sleeping with her three sons she hear[d] noises that w[o]ke her up and got her to [peek] out of the window not knowing that a stray bullet will take her life away. Now my Brother and his three children are facing an uncertain future.”
As of Wednesday evening, the page had raised $46,871 from 864 donors. Its goal is $300,000.
Many contributors posted messages of condolence, in both English and Spanish.
“My deepest sympathies to you and your family for this tragic and senseless loss,” said Lelia Sarvghadi, who donated $100. “My heart goes out to you all in this difficult time.”
“Rezare por la familia entera,” said Adriana Diaz, who contributed $90. “Que Dios les de fuerza en estos momentos tan dificiles. Que en paz descanse.”
Her words translate as “I will pray for the whole family. May God give you strength in these difficult times. Rest in peace.”
