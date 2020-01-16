Man charged in fatal crash

The driver in a fatal crash that killed a senior citizen in Maspeth was arrested last Friday and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care, causing serious injury, police said.

At about 5:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a collision at 58th Road and the Queens Midtown Expressway. Yulan Lu, 68, was on the roadway with trauma to the head and body. EMS transported Lu to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

George Guzman was driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Express van in the right-hand lane of the eastbound Queens Midtown Expressway, aka the Long Island Expressway service road, when he made a right turn onto 58th Road and struck Lu, who was crossing 58th Road from west to east inside the marked crosswalk. Upon impact, Lu was thrown to the roadway and subsequently struck again by the vehicle.

Guzman, 33, of Queens Village remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

