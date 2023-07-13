An East Elmhurst man has been charged with killing his brother — and someone may also have killed their mother, according to police and published reports.
Roscoe Danielson, 40, of 104th Street was arrested at 1 p.m. July 6 and charged with the killing of his brother, Kyle Danielson, 31, whose body had been found the prior day in a garbage bag near their home. Police had been called to the scene just off Northern Boulevard a little before 2 p.m.
At about 2 a.m. on July 6, officers conducted a wellness check at the Danielson home and found a 58-year-old woman dead inside. The NYPD did not immediately identify her but said in an email about the case, “Preliminarily, it is believed that this investigation is related to the below incident,” referring to Kyle Danielson’s killing. Media outlets say the woman is the mother of the victim and alleged killer.
The elder brother was charged last week with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.