A “spy camera watch” advertised online looks just like the one worn by a man at the Queens Center mall when, a woman says, he used it to film her breastfeeding. Police showed the watch to her, center, allegedly claiming it did not have a camera. They let the man go, but mall security escorted him out. The online ad shows a mirror image of the watch, so the design appears flipped. The man’s face is obscured here since no charges were filed.