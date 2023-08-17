A Middle Village woman says a man filmed her breastfeeding her baby at the Queens Center mall last Friday, and that police erred in letting him go, though security officers escorted him out after the incident.
The event occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the food court, according to the woman, a lifelong resident who wants to remain anonymous. Her identity was confirmed by the Chronicle.
She and her husband were at the mall to get their phones repaired at Apple, she said, and went to the food court. While there, she stepped away from the table to breastfeed their 9-month-old son.
Soon she noticed a man looking at her, and pointing his watch toward her.
“I notice it, my husband notices it, and both say to each other, ‘Is this guy recording us from his watch?’ But it looked like just a regular dial watch.”
The man left the food court but then came back and was “just staring at us from a distance,” she said. That’s when she felt concerned enough to go to mall security.
Hearing her story, the security officers decided to look for the man on the camera feeds in their office. Photos and videos are generally OK at Queens Center, but people should “be respectful,” the mall says.
“They find him, and they see him doing it to someone else,” the woman said. “They see him live, standing there, sticking his wrist out, and he’s doing it to a female that works in the food court.”
Officers were then directed to corner the man, which they did on the first floor, the level above the food court. Meanwhile the woman called 911. Once she saw that the police had arrived, she went upstairs.
The officers, however, did not believe the watch contained a camera. One officer brought it over to the woman so she could look at it.
“He’s saying, ‘Look, this is not even a smart watch; you can’t record from this.’”
She told him that just because no camera is visible, one could be there. Whether it was a mother’s intuition or something else, she knew something was wrong. Doing a quick online search after exiting the mall, she quickly found what appears to be the same timepiece for sale as a “spy camera watch.”
But the police let the man go without making out a report or even taking down his name, she said. She later decided to go to the 110th Precinct to get a report done. Officers there apologized for their colleagues’ failure to take one at the mall, she said.
NYPD Deputy Inspector John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, told the Chronicle over the phone Tuesday that “there definitely was an incident” at the mall and that an investigation into it is underway, so he could not comment further.
The woman said officers at the precinct encouraged her to contact the Civilian Complaint Review Board and she did so. The CCRB said in response that the incident falls under the purview of the Internal Affairs Bureau. It said it had forwarded her complaint to the IAB and gave her a reference number.
The woman also went back to the food court to tell the employee there what had happened. But now she worries about going to the mall, something she does on a regular basis.
“So now I’m very nervous that I’m going to run into this person again, and not only for my own safety but I worry about other people, what if he does this to other people?” she said. “He might be doing this all the time and I’m just the first one to notice it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.