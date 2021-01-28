A homeless man left his spot underneath the train tracks at Myrtle Avenue and Fresh Pond Road in Glendale last Thursday, following weeks of attempts by area leaders to get him out of the cold.
The Rev. Mike Lopez of All Saints Church said the effort was coordinated among the city, NYPD, nonprofit group Breaking Ground and himself.
“Initially he was hesitant to go,” Lopez said. “He said he was happy because this is where his community is and he didn’t want to go. Eventually we were able to convince him that it wasn’t safe for him to continue staying there, either for him or the community.”
The man, Pawel, who is in his 40s, was taken to an area hospital, according to Lopez. He said he hopes social workers will be able to place him a shelter and eventually find a permanent solution.
“The concern is now whether or not he will accept services or if the system will follow up or they’ll fail him,” Lopez said.
He added that he was “happy” to see him off the street, recalling Arkadiusz “Arek” Jasinski, a homeless man who froze to death in Ridgewood in 2018.
Pawel was situated only a block from the Community Board 5 office.
His belongings were cleaned up after he left the premises.
“All the debris that was there was removed,” Myrtle Avenue BID President Ted Renz said.
