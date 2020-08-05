A month and a half has elapsed since the vote and everyone still is talking about the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District.
Since Monday afternoon a federal judge has ordered several hundred disallowed votes to be counted; incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) has declared victory and called on two-time challenger Suraj Patel to concede; and Patel says he may be considering further legal action.
Even President Trump got into it Monday, trolling Democrats by calling for a do-over election and using it as Exhibit A in his opposition to widespread vote-by-mail initiatives for November’s presidential election.
That was all before the Board of Elections certified Maloney as the winner on Tuesday evening.
The city BOE last week finished scanning mail-in ballots and placed Maloney ahead by 3,700.
Patel, co-plaintiff in a lawsuit with Emily Gallagher, a challenger in a Brooklyn Assembly race, claims that some 12,000 ballots rejected by the BOE for various reasons should be counted.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres on Monday ordered that ballots mailed on or before June 23 but not postmarked be counted and added to the final tally. The U.S. Postal Service does not automatically postmark items sent in pre-paid envelopes.
It also was revealed that the B OE mailed out about 33,000 ballots only the day before the June 23 primary, thus making it impossible to return them by the state-ordered deadline.
“When voters have been provided with absentee ballots and assured that their votes on those ballots will be counted, the state cannot ignore a later discovered, systemic problem that arbitrarily renders those ballots invalid,” Torres wrote in her opinion.
The Board of Elections has said in published reports that it will add those ballots, though Maloney, in a press release from her campaign, declared victory, saying they will not change the outcome.
“Weeks ago I called for all of these ballots to be counted,” Maloney said. “Although the number involved cannot possibly affect the outcome of my primary election, which I won by a significant margin, I am happy that voters in my district will have their votes counted notwithstanding the Postal Service’s mistake.”
She and Patel also exchanged charges that the other is indirectly helping Trump.
“It is regrettable that my former opponent has become President Trump’s mouthpiece in disparaging mail voting by making unsupported claims of many thousands of ballots being invalidated when the true facts show a smaller number that had no effect on the results,” Maloney said.
“Today’s court decision will put an end to the primary campaign. I call upon Mr. Patel to do as almost every other losing candidate has done: Concede that the voters have spoken and stop validating Trump’s undermining our democratic processes.”
Patel is seeing things differently.
“We have thousands of voters whose votes weren’t counted,” he tweeted Tuesday. “The idea that I am somehow a mouthpiece for Donald Trump is absurd on its face — our arguments are the complete opposite. The democratic process doesn’t stop when it becomes inconvenient for you.
“We have an obligation to shine a light where there is darkness and get to the truth no matter how uncomfortable that truth might be — that is why I haven’t conceded in my Primary, because the issues uncovered in our NY-12 election are now bigger than any one candidate or campaign.”
He said the issues are not ones of voter fraud, as Trump alleged in a Tuesday press conference, but one of “systemic voter disenfranchisement. And tonight, a federal judge agreed with us.”
Patel said earlier Tuesday in a press release that people “should be concerned that the State of New York mailed upwards of 33,000 ballots in New York City alone on the night before the Election, knowing there was no chance of those votes ever being cast on time or ultimately, counted.”
President Trump pounced when questioned at a press conference on Monday.
“It’s been a total disaster,” Trump said in a transcript obtained from the White House website. “They have — they’re six weeks into it now. They have no clue what’s going on. And, I mean, I think I can say right here and now, I think you need to rerun that race because it’s a mess.”
Trump mentioned lost and fraudulent ballots in the race, offering no evidence of the latter.
“I think you’d probably have to take the Carolyn Maloney race and run it over again,” the president said. “How can you do this? And this is a small race with literally thousands of people — small thousands –and its all messed up.”
The president also vowed to go to court to stop new regulations in Nevada that provide universal voting by mail and loosen restrictions on how ballots can be collected and who can collect them.
The composition of the 12th Congressional District virtually guarantees that Maloney will win in the general election.
Maloney, in an email Tuesday evening, acknowledged there is much that has to be done to prevent a repeat of failings in her primary on a far larger scale in November.
She said that includes increased funding for the Postal Service and “an end to measures taken by the President that might impact timely delivery of applications or ballots, and conducting oversight to ensure that voters have faith in the results of their elections.”
