Scores of unruly young people, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody last week, stormed through the streets around the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst Monday afternoon, breaking windows in stores and hurling obscenities at police who trailed them.
The group of youths threw water bottles and stones at the police, tossed trash cans into the street and, at one point, broke into the back of a truck stopped in traffic only to discover it was merely carrying bags of redeemable soft-drink bottles.
The vandals zigzagged around the mall and into neighboring streets, sometimes jumping on cars, scaling the fence around PS 13 and tossing debris. Periodically, they shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
Unlike peaceful demonstrations over the the weekend in Downtown Jamaica and Jackson Heights, the event at the mall had no speakers, no central gathering spot or signs.
“They’re not protesters; they’re looters, criminals. Period,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
Several police cars were vandalized, including one driven by Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, Holden noted.
The protesters roamed for more than an hour between the mall at Queens Boulevard and 57th Avenue and the Rego Center mall on Junction Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway with half a dozen police cars, lights flashing, slowly following them.
“They didn’t have any signs,” Cermeli said. “They didn’t have any chants. This was just straight-up people that were looking to create disorder. They were rioting. They were just criminals. I would never classify this as a protest.”
Police in riot gear prepared to confront the group in the parking lot behind the Olive Garden Restaurant on 92nd Street, but the young people, believed by Cermeli to be 17 to 20, scattered when the cops began to advance.
“At first we were trying to apprehend people and they would run,” he said. “Some of them ran even onto the Long Island Expressway so we figured it was a little too dangerous to continue after them.”
The windows and doors of Queens’ largest mall, closed to the public since March, had been boarded up with plywood overnight and store staffers who had been working inside to fulfill online orders were notified by email not to come to work Monday.
The Queens Place mall farther down Queens Boulevard — which houses Target and Best Buy stores — was also boarded up, and workers were turned away at the door by security guards.
“The 110th and 112th precincts did a great job of protecting the mall,” said Holden. “The police were not so lucky in Manhattan,” he continued, after another night of looting there.
Word of the gathering began circulating Sunday on social media by a group calling itself @All NYC Heads, which announced a “Loot Out” at the mall set for Monday afternoon.
Lt. Sean Dolphin, one of the ranking NYPD officers at the scene, walked briefly with the protesters at the start of the march, a strategy that had been used successfully at earlier demonstrations in Manhattan and Queens to show police were empathetic to their cause.
But the show of support didn’t last long as some marchers broke from the crowd to kick at the secured doors of the mall, apparently to see if they would give way.
Some marchers were able to pry up a rolling metal gate along the side of the mall exposing a window in the JC Penney store that was soon kicked in by vandals. Police arrived quickly to stop others from gaining entrance to the store.
Compared to incidents of looting that have gripped Midtown and Lower Manhattan this week, the damage from Monday’s mall protest appeared minor and contained to just a few blocks.
The commander said it’s not known how much damage was done to the mall.
“We had to put 100 officers to protect a building when we also have multiple 911 calls going on throughout the precinct, calls for service that we have to get to,” he said. “These are people that need help. These are people that got into car accidents. These are people that are having heart attacks. Things we need to get our first responders to.”
After an 90 minutes of seemingly aimless movement, the group broke up and, followed by police, descended into the Woodhaven Boulevard and 63rd Drive subway stations, where they boarded trains headed for Manhattan.
A spokeswoman for the NYPD said 200 people had been arrested citywide on Monday night in protest and looting-related incidents. But she could not say how many if any, were from the mall event.
Holden said he was told by police officials there’d been just one arrest, a man who was said to have thrown an object at police from a passing car.
“It looks like [Mayor] de Blasio has issued a hands-off order for the cops,” he said. “More arrests could have been made had there been enough officers.
“It’s heartbreaking to see this kind of lawlessness. We have never experienced anything like this.”
During the incident, online rumors flew on social media among residents in the nearby neighborhoods of Middle Village, Maspeth and Glendale that the marchers were headed south — which did not happen.
“People were deliberately spreading fear,” Holden said. “Social media was at its worst yesterday.”
David Russell contributed to this story.
