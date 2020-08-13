The New World Mall in Flushing, home to 108 retail shops and numerous supermarkets and restaurants, was ordered to shut down Aug. 5 after violating COVID-19 health guidelines. Two days later, it was allowed to resume limited operations.
“Limiting crowded enclosed spaces in our city is a critical measure in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and protecting the health of our fellow New Yorkers. We closed the mall after we found that the owners were putting the public at risk by ignoring New York’s state and local health regulations for indoor shopping malls,” a spokesperson from the Department of Buildings told the Chronicle in an email.
An inspection from the agency found that “continuous foot traffic was observed throughout the common areas of the mall,” which directly violates an executive order issued by Gov. Cuomo in March — that indoor shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space are not allowed to operate during the pandemic, except for retail spaces that have exterior entrances.
The DOB issued the vacate order to the 136-20 Roosevelt Ave. mall, ordering it to shut down operations immediately.
The owners of the mall quickly submitted a proposal to the DOB outlining a plan to safely reopen several areas of the mall in compliance with Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.5 as well as a request to lift the vacate order for those areas. The agency approved the proposal Aug. 7 and partially rescinded the vacate order so that sections of the mall could reopen.
The sections of the mall allowed to resume operations include the J-Mart Supermarket and the New World Pharmacy. The establishments located in the food court and upper levels are allowed to reopen for delivery only, since they do not have access to outdoor seating and indoor dining is not yet allowed in New York City. Additionally, some of the retail stores in the mall are allowed to reopen with some restrictions.
Representatives from the New World Mall could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.