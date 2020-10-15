COVID-19 threw a wrench in the American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, but participants and survivors have refused to allow the pandemic to overthrow National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Instead, they’ve turned to multiple socially distant events to raise funds and awareness for the disease.
“After all, it has never really been about the walk, has it? It’s always been about helping to raise life-saving funds to ensure that no one facing breast cancer walks alone,” the ACS site reads.
In place of the walk, the ACS will host its first ever Making Strides of Queens Drive-thru — survivors and the families of those affected by breast cancer will be spotlighted in a car parade at The Shops at Atlas Park on Oct. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. Nicknamed “Making (St)Rides” and the “Rolling Rally,” the parade will still have many of the same elements as the annual walk through Flushing Meadows Corona Park, such as survivor tables, vendors games and sponsors.
Sharon Robinson, a breast and colon cancer survivor, believes the car parade is the perfect response to these pandemic-stricken times because it allows survivors to gather without risking their health.
“It is different, but we are able to still fundraise, be there for those who need us,” she said. “It’s about being around a community of people who share the same interests and means of support, a community of people who share a common goal of walking to find a cure. It’s the opportunity to go out and do more.”
During the parade, the ACS will plant pink pinwheels throughout the flower beds of the shopping center to form a tribute garden. Pinwheel purchasers are encouraged to post a picture of their pinwheel on social media and name it in honor of someone in their life who has been afflicted by breast cancer.
The ACS is also hosting several other events until the end of October to raise as much money as possible during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Teams that raise $500 or more are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt from anywhere they choose while still competing virtually with other teams. A virtual programming event is also scheduled for Oct. 17 that will feature performers, survivor ceremonies and more through the ACS website and social media channels.
Though there are plenty of events in place of the annual walk, some breast cancer survivors have organized miniwalks of their own.
“It went very well. We were socially distant, we wore pink masks, and pink gloves,” said Allision Attong-Rogers, who was approved by the Parks Department for a 25-person walk around a Brooklyn park. “It was a good thing to come together and talk and get [our] feelings out.”
She, her sister, who also survived the disease, and other family members followed the walk with a lunch sale from their front yard — they sold Caribbean food to passersby in exchange for a $20 donation to breast cancer cure research. Combined with their other fundraising efforts, Attong-Rogers and her team brought in nearly $4,000.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Queens has raised $65,458 so far towards its $755,000 goal. To make a donation or find out more information on upcoming events, visit bit.ly/3nKkeh9.
