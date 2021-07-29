Queens is getting back in step.
The Making Moves Dance Festival, presented by the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, will return to an outdoor stage at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18.
For 12 years, the festival has served as a platform to promote new, emerging and underrepresented dance companies.
“What a difference a year makes!” said JCAL Interim Executive Director Leonard Jacobs in a statement. “In 2020, COVID-19 forced JCAL to pivot to digital-only, suddenly turning choreographers and dancers into filmmakers. This year, we’re blessed to gather together again — and to proudly present some of the best dance work in Queens and New York City — in a moment of life to celebrate.”
Along with the outdoor presentation of the festival, all residents of Southeast Queens will be able to check out the process, as rehearsals will be held in full sight of the community on Jamaica Avenue.
The performers set to hit the stage include the Soul Dance Co.: The Soul Experience, right, led by Cory “Nova” Villegas, far right; the Thomas/Ortiz Dance company, top right; and, clockwise from top left, Batingua Arts led by Persephone DaCosta; sisters Charly and Eriel Santagado; Thuy Wyckoff; Quaba Venza Ernest; Guanglei Hui and the two commissioned artists, Patrick Coker and Ranardo-Domeico Grays with Visions Contemporary Ballet.
“There’s a reason that the title of this year’s Making Moves Dance Festival is ‘To Life!’,” added JCAL Interim Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench. “We’ve seen too much of not having life, not having hope, not feeling that there’s a future for artists. Now, we’re presenting some of the most stunning dancers and choreographers from Queens and New York City. It is a moment of getting back ‘to life’ — now more than ever.”
The festival also is aimed at promoting the diversity of Queens. JCAL says its lineup is by far, its most diverse ever, with styles including ballet, Afro-Latin, East Asian and others.
