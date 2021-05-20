Youth climate activists and area elected officials gathered in Astoria Park on Tuesday in support of legislation that would fund statewide climate initiatives.
Rallies were held across New York for the Climate and Community Investment Act, a bill introduced by state Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn) in February, as part of a statewide day of action. Local groups met on the grass under the RFK-Triborough Bridge to express support for the legislation, with an intermission from spoken word artist Jellissa, aka Queen of Drafts, who read a poem about the childhood nostalgia of being outdoors.
The Climate and Community Investment Act is designed to generate $10 billion to $15 billion in revenue to fuel the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, passed in 2019. The new bill would impose a carbon tax and funds would go to green job creation, renewable energy and communities affected by climate change and pollution.
“We passed the CLCPA in 2019 and that was one of the most historic climate justice bills and laws in the country. However, it does not have teeth unless we pass the CCIA,” said Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzàlez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst).
The bill would charge corporations a fee for greenhouse gas emissions and incentivize efficiency upgrades, reducing the state’s carbon footprint. It would also offer rebates for households and small businesses.
Opponents warn of job loss and increases in gas prices. “The bill implicitly recognizes that its provisions, and other state carbon reduction measures, will have adverse economic impacts, leading to facility closures and lost jobs, and resultant community impacts including the loss of local tax revenues,” said Ken Pokalsky, vice president of The Business Council of New York State, in testimony last month.
“American gas prices are significantly subsidized but the cost to the environment and our children and grandchildren is real,” said Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), a co-sponsor of the CCIA. “It’s time to truly reflect the actual cost of our activities, including that of driving. Right now, the environmental costs are not reflected in dollars and cents.”
The bill also seeks to invest in disadvantaged communities that experience greater air pollution and live near power plants, high-traffic roads, landfills and hazardous waste sites. Communities of color are more likely to breathe polluted air and live near facilities that emit pollution, according to research from the Environmental Protection Agency. As a result, they experience higher rates of asthma, cancer, comorbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure, and reduced fertility rates, the legislation states.
“Here we are in Astoria, an area that houses almost every environmental hazard around the city, from power plants to our flood zones, to our heat islands, to our outdated waste systems,” said City Council candidate Tiffany Cabán. “Yes, it’s economic stimulus, yes it will create jobs, but it also opens up a conversation about climate reparations and makes sure we are investing in the communities that have been on the front lines and bore the brunt of our climate crisis and that is Black and brown and low-income communities.”
Others present to speak in support of the CCIA included Xiye Bastida, youth activist and organizer for Fridays for Future New York City, state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing), who solidified his support of the bill before those in attendance. The rally was organized by NY Renews, a coalition of climate organizers, and TREEage, a youth-led group focused on climate legislation.
“The CCIA is one part of this, and it’s a larger picture for us all,” said Shiv Soin, executive director of TREEage.
The groups are working to draw attention and pressure lawmakers before the Legislature adjourns on June 10 for the summer recess.
When contacted, Gov. Cuomo’s office responded that it does not comment on pending legislation but a spokesperson from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority said in a statement that the governor “will continue to ensure affordability remains front and center throughout the transition towards a more just, equitable, and clean economy.”
