Do you have personal protective equipment that would be better utilized on the front lines? The city is accepting donations for supplies to be used by essential workers.
The city is seeking ventilators, latex-free gloves, full face shields, indirectly vented goggles, fluid-resistant gowns, hand sanitizer, thermometers and surgical, isolation, dental, or medical procedure face masks, as well as surgical N95, N95, N99/N100, R95, P95/P99/P100 respirators. Homemade, cloth and nonmedical PPE will not be accepted.
Donations in quantities of 20 units or more of any individual item, with the exception of ventilators, must be sent in sealed boxes or packaging using the portal available at NYC.gov/ppedonations.
Small-sized donations can be mailed to Miller Druck Specialty Contracting, Inc. Attention: NYC Donations at 383 Concord Avenue, Bronx, NY 10454. Shipping costs must be covered by the donor.
Those interested in making a donation can visit the portal directly or calling 1 (833) NYC-0040 (692-0040).
